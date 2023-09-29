“Many people rely on bus services across the Aylesbury area to get to work, go shopping or out for the evening in town, or to see family and friends”

Aylesbury’s MP has welcomed a £1.3m boost to local bus services benefitting passengers in his district and wider Bucks.

Tory MP Rob Butler has hailed the Conservative Government’s new investment of £1,310,333 in bus services across Buckinghamshire, supporting passengers throughout the Aylesbury area.

To help people save on everyday travel costs, the Conservative Government have also invested £200 million to extend the bus fare cap, with single bus tickets capped at £2 outside London until the end of October 2023, and then at £2.50 until 30 November 2024.

The £2 cap has cut travel costs, particularly in rural areas, where buses are crucial for so many people to get around.

The measures take total Conservative Government support to protect and improve bus services to £3.5 billion since 2020.

Rob Butler MP said: “Many people rely on bus services across the Aylesbury area to get to work, go shopping or out for the evening in town, or to see family and friends.

“That’s why I’m delighted that the Conservative Government have invested £1.3 million more in our local bus services.

“This funding will protect essential services and enhance transport connections, supporting people to get where they need to go with public transport they can rely on.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden MP said: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport and millions of people across the country from the Tees Valley to Torbay rely on their local service to get to work, attend medical appointments and see loved ones.