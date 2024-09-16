Motorway closed after lorry crashes into M40 central reservation near Bicester

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 15:34 GMT
The M40 is closed between junctions 9 (Bicester) and 10 (Brackley/A43) due to an accident involving an overturned lorry.
The M40 is closed between junctions 9 (Bicester) and 10 (Brackley/A43) due to an accident involving an overturned lorry.
The M40 southbound is closed between junctions 9 (Bicester) and 10 (Brackley/A43) and the northbound carriageway is closed within junction 10 due to a serious accident involving an overturned lorry.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the motorway and find alternative routes as serious delays are expected.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a lorry crashing into the central reservation.

Thames Valley Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene alongside the emergency services.

Traffic on the motorway is stationary and drivers have been warned of delays of an hour and a half.

The road closure has led to a build-up of traffic affecting both Banbury and Bicester.

The accident was first reported at around 12.35pm and is expected to be cleared by around 3.30pm.

For more information including details of diversion routes visit here.

