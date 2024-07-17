Motorists furious as Aylesbury endures another day of traffic gridlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Furious motorists have taken to social media to express their dismay with traffic getting in and out Aylesbury this morning (17 July).

Many residents in Aylesbury and the surrounding areas have found themselves late for work or a school drop off due to crawling traffic in both directions.

One key source of the delays is the A41 in Aston Clinton where a long term, Bucks Council-led traffic calming project is ongoing. Further roadworks have been authorised on the busy route in and out of Aylesbury, with works at the Holiday Inn Junction, leading to a lane closure.

This morning the council’s traffic communications team warned residents to avoid the route if possible. A spokesperson for the authority said on X: “We are aware of the significant traffic congestion in Aylesbury and are taking steps to address the issue. Please avoid the A41, if possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Gridlocked traffic heading towards Aylesbury town centre

A long-running Thames Water project in Bierton at the A418 continues to further slow traffic in and out of the county town in another direction. ESP Electricity Ltd has also gained permission to use temporary traffic lights on Wendover Road near to the Broad Leys and the Grange School. The network company has gained permission to carry out improvement works until 27 July.

On Facebook residents have swapped horror stories and warnings regarding the extreme wait times. One said it took 90 minutes to complete a 9-mile journey. Another said it was taking 10 minutes to cover half a mile inside the town centre, such was the bottleneck effect of dueling roadworks schemes.

One resident said it took over two-and-a-half hours to complete the 20-mile trip from Fairford Leys to Hemel Hempstead.

One said in a reply to Bucks Council: “We are absolutely sick to death of roadworks in this town! I mean what bright spark thought it would be ok, to put road works/closures on every entry/exit into & out of Aylesbury!”

Bucks Council issued a warning to motorists last week, to check their journeys before departing. The council says it is receiving an increased amount of roadworks requests and it aims to schedule these at the times which will cause the least disruption, and this can often be the summer months.