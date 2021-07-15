Motorists advised of overnight closure on Wendover bypass in Aylesbury as road layout is changed for HS2

Motorists are being advised of temporary overnight road closure and changes to the road layout on the A413 Wendover bypass in Aylesbury.

To create a safe access into and out of the Green Tunnel North Portal compound, HS2 Limited is planning to close the northern part of the A413 Wendover bypass in both directions – just before Nash Lee Road - from 7pm on the evening of Thursday, July 29, with the road reopening on Friday, July 30, at 6am.

If for any reason the works are delayed there is a planned contingency to additionally close the A413 Wendover bypass from 7pm on Friday, July 30, and reopen at 6am on Saturday, July 31.

The work being undertaken will require HS2’s workforce and machinery to operate on the carriageway, so they need to fully close the road overnight for the safety of both road users and HS2 staff.

Full traffic management signage will be installed in the area so road users are aware of the temporary closure and a diversion will be fully signed.

Once the road re-opens after the overnight closure, users will see that the northbound and southbound carriageway lanes will have been narrowed, slowing the speed of the traffic down.

This will improve the safety of the access into and out of the HS2 compound at the layby on the northbound carriageway.

The amended road layout will be in place up until the end of 2025. The capacity of the A413 is not expected to be significantly affected but conditions will be monitored.

At the end of the HS2 works the Wendover bypass will be fully reinstated and any damage to the road surface will be repaired to its original state by HS2 Limited.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport said: “There has been considerable negotiation with HS2 Limited and its contractors, Thames Valley Police, local councillors and our local Aylesbury MP, on how to manage both the temporary overnight closure and the changes to the road layout.

"The emphasis has been on safety and addressing the speeds of vehicles using the bypass.

"During the four-year period that the revised road layout is in place we have asked HS2 to use CCTV cameras to track vehicle movements, particularly of contractors."