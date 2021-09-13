Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision near Aylesbury

Police are investigating after a Motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision near Haddenham.

At 11.05am on Sunday, September 12, there was a collision involving a black VW Golf and an orange Honda Fireblade motorbike on the A418 Aylesbury Road towards Scotsgrove.

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his sixties, sustained serious injuries and is now in hospital in a stable condition.

Police appeal for witnesses

Investigating officer, PC Richard Minney, of the Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident whereby a motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after this collision.

“I would ask that anyone who was in or near the area in which this collision took place, to get in touch with us if you saw anything or have any information on it.

“Also, if any motorists in the area that have dash-cam please check as to whether anything significant was caught, as it could help our investigation.