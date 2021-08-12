Motorcyclist in his 40s dies and man arrested after crash on A41 in Aylesbury Vale
Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision
A motorcyclist in his 40s has died after a collision with a HGV on the A41 near Grendon Underwood.
At around 8.45am yesterday (August 11th) there was a collision between a red Ducati motorcycle and a white Mercedes flat bed HGV.
Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver of the HGV was uninjured.
A 50-year-old man from Buckinghamshire was arrested in connection with this incident and is assisting with the investigation. He has been released under investigation.
Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the man who died at this difficult time.
“We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who has any information, to please come forward.
“We’d also ask anyone who was in the local area around the time that this occurred to check dash-cam footage in case it has captured the incident or any of the vehicles prior to the collision.
“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210358530.”