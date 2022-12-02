More traffic misery on the cards next week with series of Aylesbury roadworks planned

More traffic misery is on the cards next week with a series of Aylesbury roadworks planned​.

Motorists thinking things couldn’t get much worse might need to think again.

There have been long delays all over town for months now with queues still prevalent this week.

Roadworks

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at various locations across Aylesbury Vale and Bucks through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

TfB says some activities are extremely weather dependent and therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. It says dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and the effects of Covid-19 on supply chain partners.

There will be works in Aylesbury Vale on “failed road” schemes, footway improvements, network safety improvements and safety barriers on the busy A41.

There is no weekend working unless specified.

There following works will take place in and around Aylesbury Vale:

“Failed Road” Schemes:

North Lee Lane, Aylesbury (Monday 28 November to Wednesday 7 December 2022)

Road resurfacing using recycled material using a road a road closure in operation Monday to Sunday between 7:00am to 7:00pm with the closure remaining in place overnight and at the weekend to prevent through traffic damaging the unfinished surface. Temporary traffic lights will also be in place at the junctions of A4010 Risborough Road and Marsh Lane from Friday 2 December to Wednesday 7 December.

Risborough Road, Aston Sandford (Monday 5 December to Tuesday 20 December 2022)

Road resurfacing using recycled material using a road a road closure in operation Monday to Sunday between 7:00am to 7:00pm with the closure remaining in place overnight and at the weekend to prevent through traffic damaging the unfinished surface.

Footway Improvement Works:

Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October to Thursday 22 December 2022)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Network Safety Improvement Works:

A418 Aylesbury Road, Haddenham (Monday 28 November to Tuesday 6 December 2022)

Lining, road studs and sign installation works using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 10:00pm and 5:00am.

New Street, Aylesbury (Wednesday 7 December 2022)

Lining, road studs and sign installation works using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 10:00pm and 6:00am.

A422, Buckingham – Ouse Valley Way to Page Hill Avenue (Wednesday 7 December to Tuesday 13 December 2022)

Lining, road studs and sign installation works using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 10:00pm and 5:00am.

Safety Barrier Works: