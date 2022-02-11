More possible traffic misery ahead as major roadworks continue across Bucks

Work will take place next week at the following locations as part of the council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years (Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme).

Some activities are weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and the effects of Covid-19 on supply chain partners.

No weekend work will take place unless specified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Programme is part of council's £100m investment in roads across the county

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

Hodds Wood Road, Chesham – From the junction with Bois Moor Road to Bangors Road South Roundabout (Monday 14 February to Thursday 17 February)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Plane and Patch Programme:

Ellesborough Road, Butlers Cross – From Chalkshire Road to Risborough Road (Monday 7 February to Thursday 17 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Slough Road, Iver (Monday 7 February to Tuesday 22 February)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Sunday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Gaviots Way, Gerrards Cross (Monday 14 February to Tuesday 15 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:30pm.

Wendover Road, Aylesbury – From Wendover Way to Eascote Road (Monday 14 February to Tuesday 15 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00pm and 6.00am.

Pinstone Way, Denham (Wednesday 16 February to Friday 25 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00pm and 6.00am.

Glebe Close, Albion Road, Queen Street and Pitstone (Wednesday 16 February to Friday 25 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works:

Grove Road, Amersham – From Roundwood Road to Quill Hall Lane (Monday 15 November to Tuesday 15 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Woodway (Monday 10 January to Tuesday 25 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

High Street, Aylesbury – Britannia Street to Market Square (Monday 17 January to Wednesday 16 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant (Monday 17 January to Tuesday 1 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lucas Road, High Wycombe – From A404 to Totteridge Road (Monday 31 January to Wednesday 16 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Welbeck Avenue, Aylesbury – From Ingram Avenue to Bedgrove (Thursday 10 February to Wednesday 9 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Barnard Crescent, Aylesbury – From Harvey Road to Guttmann Road (Tuesday 15 February to Monday 21 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Hulbert End, Aylesbury (Thursday 14 October to Wednesday 23 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury – From Mowbray Road to the boundary of No.24 Dunsham Lane (Wednesday 16 February to Tuesday 22 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles – From Deadhearn Lane to Chesham Lane (Monday 7 February to Wednesday 2 March)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Network Improvement Schemes:

Westcott Roundabout (A41 Bicester Road) (Monday 21 February to Friday 4 March)

Kerbing, signs and lining works using 4-way traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday for 24 hours a day, which will be manned during peak times.

Lining works:

Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchey Road (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Cublington Road, Cublinton/Wing Road, Wing (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488 (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Latimer Road/Latimer Village, Latimer – From Bell Lane to the junction with A404 (Monday 24 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Marlow Road, Stokenchurch – From A40 to Bigmore Lane (Monday 24 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont (Monday 24 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge Schemes:

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Monday 4 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)