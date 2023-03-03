Man in 20s hospitalised as police investigate collision in Stone near Aylesbury

A man in his 20s was hospitalised as police investigate a collision in Stone near Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision which occurred at around 2pm yesterday (2/3) on Oxford Road, between the junction of The Glebe and St Johns Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, a white Toyota Aygo and a silver Ford Transit.

Police accident (stock image).

A passenger of the Ford, a man in his 20s, sustained a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Miller, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.

