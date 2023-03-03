Man in 20s hospitalised as police investigate collision in Stone near Aylesbury
The incident happened around 2pm on Thursday (2/3)
A man in his 20s was hospitalised as police investigate a collision in Stone near Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision which occurred at around 2pm yesterday (2/3) on Oxford Road, between the junction of The Glebe and St Johns Drive.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, a white Toyota Aygo and a silver Ford Transit.
A passenger of the Ford, a man in his 20s, sustained a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
Investigating officer, PC Christopher Miller, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.
“Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230095006.”