Major HS2 viaduct construction near Aylesbury reaches halfway point as new drone footage is released

HS2 Ltd has confirmed it has reached the halfway point of its major viaduct construction project near Aylesbury.

One of the largest bridges being built as part of the Government rail project is being completed near Aylesbury.

Called Thame Valley Viaduct, HS2 has confirmed that 44 out of 72 beams needed to support the viaduct have been completed and 66 of the 70 piers are in place.

New drone footage has been released by HS2 showing how the 88om viaduct is being built. HS2 says Spanish designs provided the inspiration for the viaduct and measures have been taken to lower the project’s carbon footprint by around a third.

Most of the pieces need to create the viaduct are being off-site in Kent, HS2 reveals.

Ben Sebastian-Green, HS2 Ltd’s senior project manager said: “Thame Valley is one of the longest – and from an engineering perspective, one of the most interesting - structures on the project and it’s been great to see so much progress over the last six months.

“The post-tensioned double-beam approach used here has enabled more of the viaduct to be manufactured off-site - dramatically improving efficiency, safety and quality while delivering outstanding performance and durability.”

HS2 has also revealed that it will be using an approach similar to the one adopted in bucks on another viaduct project in Northamptonshire.

Thame Valley Viaduct

Once all the beams are in place, specialist teams will start threading steel bars between the beams to ensure the structure can support fast moving trains.

EKFB - a team made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall has been hired to complete the project by HS2.

Emma Bolado-Arroyo, EKFB’s Project Manager, said: “We’re at a crucial and exciting stage with the construction of this innovative viaduct, with beams, piers, post tensioning and pre-cast slabs under construction. This incredible progress is a testament to the hard work and drive of our expert teams. We’re all very excited to see this structure being delivered safely and to programme.”

