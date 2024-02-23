Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road in an Aylesbury Vale village has been closed overnight after damage to an electricity pylon has caused a live cable to fall onto the road.

Thames Valley Police in the early hours of this morning (23 February) confirmed a closure on the A41 and Clayfield Road crossroads by the Holiday Inn that is near to Aston Clinton.

Witness reports state traffic is moving slowly along Aston Clinton Road as a result of the closure and motorists are being forced to take diversions down the nearby New Road.

The road was closed by this police this morning

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The A41 Clayfield road is now shut following an electricity pylon being damaged, there is now a live cable across the road. Please do not attempt to drive through.”