Main road shut in Aston Clinton after electricity cable falls onto A41
and live on Freeview channel 276
A main road in an Aylesbury Vale village has been closed overnight after damage to an electricity pylon has caused a live cable to fall onto the road.
Thames Valley Police in the early hours of this morning (23 February) confirmed a closure on the A41 and Clayfield Road crossroads by the Holiday Inn that is near to Aston Clinton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Witness reports state traffic is moving slowly along Aston Clinton Road as a result of the closure and motorists are being forced to take diversions down the nearby New Road.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The A41 Clayfield road is now shut following an electricity pylon being damaged, there is now a live cable across the road. Please do not attempt to drive through.”
An hour ago on resident said police had reopened the route, but Thames Valley Police has not confirmed this at the time of writing.