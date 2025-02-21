Main road in Aylesbury compared to Grand Canyon in viral prank

An A-road in Aylesbury was compared to the Grand Canyon in a prank that was widely-shared on social media yesterday (20 February).

One quick-witted resident placed a new homemade sign by the A418 Aylesbury Road in Bierton, calling the main road the ‘Bierton Canyon National Park’.

The sign also criticised road maintenance in the area referencing a number of potholes along the busy route. Next to the sign was another poster advertising ‘helicopter rides in the area.

While the road surface does not quite represent the gigantic red-rocked surface in Arizona, recent photos of the surface do show that the road has eroded.

In recent years the main road through Bierton into Aylesbury has been the subject of great debate with many residents on social media criticising recently constructed traffic calming measures on the route.

It has been argued that the new chicanes built along the route encourage dangerous driving with some motorists speeding up to avoid getting stuck behind the bollards.

Bierton Parish Council is also warning residents that the road will be closed between 7-18 April for additional traffic calming works.

Yesterday video footage was also posted across Facebook showing a vehicle driving along the pavement to avoid getting stuck in traffic on that road.

Many residents on Aylesbury Facebook groups praised the sign. One joked about finding out more regarding the helicopter tours on offer, and many said the sign was equally applicable to other parts of the town.

One resident asked to borrow the sign while others were heavily critical of the council’s road management labelling the authority as a ‘joke’.

It has been reported that sign was moved a few hours after it was erected.

Bucks Council was approached to comment on this article. The authority says it runs an extensive road improvement programme and is delivering 320 road projects this year. Over a four-year period Bucks Council has committed to investing £120m towards road repair and improvement works.

In 2024, the council told the Bucks Herald the traffic calming measures in Bierton were designed to encourage more motorists to use alternative routes along Mike Griffin Way and Bellingham Way.