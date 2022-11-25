Latest road closures announced for next week in Aylesbury Vale as traffic misery continues

The latest road closures have been announced for next week in Aylesbury and beyond as traffic misery continues across the town.

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

A spokesman said some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and the effects of Covid-19 on supply chain partners.

Roadworks

There will be no weekend working unless specified.

Conventional Resurfacing Works

The Common, Stokenchurch (Monday 21 November to Tuesday 29 November)

Resurfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Black Park Road, Wexham – From A412 Uxbridge Road to Rowley Lane (Monday 21 November to Wednesday 30 November)

Resurfacing works on the A412 Uxbridge Road junction with Black Park Road using a road closure on Black Park Road and lane closures on A412 Uxbridge Road (including a right-hand turn ban), in operation 24 hours (including weekend working). We will also be carrying out gully emptying and ditching works near the junction of Rowley Lane with Black Park Road using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Sunday between 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Oxford Road, High Wycombe – From Arch Way Roundabout to Bellfield Road (Monday 28 November to Friday 2 December)

Lining works after recent resurfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 8:00pm and 6:00am.

Hithercroft Road, High Wycombe (Wednesday 30 November to Thursday 1 December)

Resurfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

“Failed Road” Schemes

North Lee Lane, Aylesbury (Monday 28 November to Wednesday 7 December)

Road resurfacing using recycled material using a road a road closure in operation Monday to Sunday between 7:00am to 7:00pm with the closure remaining in place overnight and at the weekend to prevent through traffic damaging the unfinished surface. Temporary traffic lights will also be in place at the junctions of A4010 Risborough Road and Marsh Lane from Friday 2 December to Wednesday 7 December.

Microsurfacing Ironworks

Mill Road, Marlow (Thursday 24 November to Wednesday 30 November)

Raising ironworks using a road closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Saturday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Footway Improvement Works

Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October to Thursday 22 December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury – Ensbury Path to Lansdowne Road and No.2 to No.24 (Tuesday 15 November to Tuesday 29 November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Hutchings Road, Beaconsfield (Monday 28 November to Friday 23 December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure, three-way temporary traffic lights and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Vicarage Lane, Steeple Claydon (Wednesday 30 November to Thursday 22 December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Works

Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow – Approximately 100m south of the junction with Dedmere Lane (Monday 28 November to Friday 9 December)

Drainage improvement works using 24-hour two-way temporary traffic lights.

Network Safety Improvement Works

A418 Aylesbury Road, Haddenham (Monday 28 November to Tuesday 6 December)

Lining, road studs and sign installation works using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 10:00pm and 5:00am.

Safety Barrier Works

A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, Aston Clinton – From Woodlands Roundabout to Tring Hill Slip Roads (Monday 14 November to Friday 2 December)

Safety barrier terminal upgrades and repairs using lane closures and slip road closures in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Community Board Works

A41 Roman Road, Kingswood (Monday 28 November to Tuesday 29 November)

Installation of vehicle activated sign using 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge Schemes

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Monday 10 May 2021 to Friday 16 December 2022)