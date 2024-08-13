HS2 releases footage showing its eight-month 3,700 tonne Aylesbury Vale viaduct construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HS2 has released video footage from one of its construction sites in Aylesbury Vale celebrating the completion of an eight-month project.

New footage, which can be found on YouTube, shows how engineers were able to place a 3,700 tonne deck in place for its viaduct in Wendover.

HS2 Ltd has confirmed that it has taken eight months to complete this part of the scheme with work beginning in January.

Engineers representing the divisive rail project had to slide the deck almost half a kilometre uphill. Named, Wendover Dean Viaduct, the new crossing stretches for 450m and was assembled in three stages, ranging from 90m to 180m, with each one pushed out from the north abutment before the next section was attached behind it.

Under the Government scheme 50 viaducts will be constructed throughout the country. A spokesperson for the project has revealed that during the slide, special pads covered in Teflon - a material usually found on the surface of a non-stick frying pan - were used to minimise friction between the deck and the temporary steel bearings on top of each of the concrete piers.

They added that to help maintain control, the deck – which weighs the same as 264 double-decker buses - was pushed slightly uphill, with the finish point approximately 1.8m higher than the start point.

Now, work will begin lowering the deck onto the permanent bearings which will support the full weight of the structure. This next phase of the project is expected to take two months.

HS2 Ltd’s head of delivery, Nicola Henderson-Reid said: “The last eight months have been incredible, and I’d like to thank everyone involved in getting us to where we are today. It’s been fascinating to watch the deck slowly inch into position, and we now look forward to the next stage of the project – lowering the deck into final position and completing the complex concrete work that will support the new railway.”

Once the deck is in its final position, work can begin on the concrete that will support the railway. HS2 expects that phase to take a year to complete.