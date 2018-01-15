HS2 contractor Carillion goes into liquidation

Thousands of jobs, and the future of HS2, now at risk after bailout talks with the government break down.

With 20,000 jobs in the UK, the construction firm is one of the countries biggest contractors.

Chairman Phillip Green said: “This is a very sad day for Carillion, for our colleagues, suppliers and customers that we have been proud to serve over many years.

"Over recent months huge efforts have been made to restructure Carillion to deliver its sustainable future and the Board is very grateful for the huge efforts made by Keith Cochrane, our executive team and many others who have worked tirelessly over this period.

"In recent days however we have been unable to secure the funding to support our business plan and it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have arrived at this decision.

"We understand that HM Government will be providing the necessary funding required by the Official Receiver to maintain the public services carried on by Carillion staff, subcontractors and suppliers.”

Speaking on Radio 4's Today, Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said: "The government needs to examine each individual contract and where there's opportunity to bring them back in house they should do.

There needs to be a seamless provision of services. This company issued three profit warnings in six months, but in this time the government offered them three extra contracts."

Carillion’s chief executive, Richard Howson, stepped down in July after the first profit warning.

Its new boss, Andrew Davies, is taking over from the interim chief executive, Keith Cochrane, on 22 January, three months earlier than planned.

This is a breaking story, updates to follow