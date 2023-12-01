HS2 completes earthworks project where operation meets East West Rail in Aylesbury Vale
Work allowing HS2 and East West Rail projects to co-exist has been completed in Aylesbury Vale.
HS2 completed the last section of earthworks that will carry East West Rail (EWR) services between Oxford and Cambridge over the new high-speed line, near the village of Calvert.
HS2 has created structures to allow materials to move more quickly across the sites and reduce traffic disruption.
HS2 contractors have built two bridges, one underpass and 3.4km of adjacent earthworks for EWR where the two projects cross.
Projections from HS2 measure the main bridge deck of the intersection as the same weight as 25 double decker buses. It will carry local and regional trains over the top of one of the longest cuttings on the HS2 project.
Two smaller bridges and one underpass will take local roads and a footpath across EWR.
HS2 worked closely with EWR throughout, so that the installation of communications cables – required to allow EWR to enter service on time - could continue around the delayed utility work. Delays were caused during the realignment of Gawcott Road.
With the large bridges and earthworks handed over, HS2 contractors are now working to finish the Calvert cutting part of its project, estimated to be more than two miles long and running from north to south.
Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “The completion of this work marks a significant milestone for two of the country’s most important rail infrastructure projects and it’s great to see such strong progress being made as we press ahead with delivering both HS2 and East West Rail.
“These new railway lines will transform journeys for millions and the success of the work at this crucial site is another example of this Government delivering on its commitment to invest in infrastructure across the country to improve connectivity and grow the economy.”
Completion of the works, means the East West Rail Alliance can begin laying track for the rail project, which is scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Mark Cuzner alliance director for East West Rail Phase 2 (EWR2) project added: “We are very pleased to receive this final handover from HS2.”