Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Engineers working on behalf of HS2 have completed a key phase in the construction of a 112m bridge linking a disused railway station to other parts of the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HS2 Ltd has confirmed nine beams have been placed on the Edgcott Road bridge which links to an existing freight line, which runs parallel for five miles between the Bucks Railway Centre near Quainton and the village of Calvert.

It also creates a potential opportunity for the re-opening of a previous Aylesbury Vale passenger route between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and the centre in Quainton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being constructed by the engineer groups working on most of the high-speed rail project's works throughout Buckinghamshire. Known as EKFB the group consists of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall - working with Eiffage Metal, Osprey and Allerton Steel.

Edgcott Road Overbridge

They used a 650-tonne crawler crane to lift the steel beams into position, with the operation being completed over the last month.

A spokesperson for HS2 said: “Made of ‘weathering steel’, the beams are a naturally russet brown colour and were welded together on site to form the main span of the bridge which was lifted in six large sections.

“Two 6.8-metre-high concrete piers and abutments on either side will support the steel beams which weigh a total of 610 tonnes. A reinforced concrete deck will then sit on top to support the road, which carries local traffic between Quainton and Calvert.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HS2 has also revealed that the freight line has not been used by passengers since 1960.

Lifting the main steel sections that form the beams for HS2's Edgcott Road overbridge from June 2024

HS2 Ltd Senior Project Manager Hugo Rebelo said:“It’s great to see the first beams in position for Edgcott Road bridge. This unusually long structure will cross both the HS2 line and the currently disused freight line – keeping open the opportunity for it to be upgraded for local passenger trains in the future.

“The site team have made good progress so far and I look forward to seeing it come together over the next year as we complete the deck and the diversion of the existing road.”

Current Government projections show that there will be over 500 bridges built during the HS2 project.