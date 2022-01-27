Here's where Aylesbury ranks among the easiest places to pass a driving test

On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but some test centres have far higher pass rates than others.

The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

over half of learners passed in Aylesbury

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

In Aylesbury, 2,954 tests were taken, 1,539 candidates were successful, a pass rate of 52.1%.

This ranks as the best rate in the county beating out High Wycombe where 50.8% of learners were granted their licence.

Out of 29 centres in the South East Region Aylesbury ranks as the 16th easiest place to get your licence.

Crawley ranked is the hardest place to get pass a driver's test in the region, with just 42.9% of candidates succeeding.

Data shows Lee on Solent as the best place to take the dreaded assessment in the South East with a 66.3% pass rate.

Nationally, Aylesbury is the 177th hardest place to gain a full driver's licence in the UK out of 324 places.

The easiest place in the UK to pass a driver's test is Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire it has an 80.2% pass rate, with 150 out of 187 would-be motorists succeeding.

Erith in London had the lowest national pass rate of 28.5%, 2,739 drivers out of 3,831, left the centre disappointed.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.