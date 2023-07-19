Gas company hopes to reopen footpath linking Aylesbury estate to town centre in two days

A footpath linking an estate in Aylesbury to the town centre is set to reopen in the next couple of days, the company behind the closure states.

One of the pathways into Alfred Rose Park from Fairfax Crescent has been shut by gas distribution company SGN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents in Elmhurst have been forced to seek alternate routes into town, as cutting through the park is the quickest way into the town centre.

The footpath was closed last week

Whilst this is likely to be a minor inconvenience to most people as another gate is located just a few minutes away, residents with limited mobility may have been deterred from visiting the park or using the shortcut.

Also, citizens were caught out by the short notice nature of the path closure. Bollards have blocked the route since last Monday (10 July), but signage announcing who was behind the works was only added days later.

SGN has now confirmed this Friday (21 July) as the date it hopes to reopen the pathway to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SGN has told The Bucks Herald that the repair work was unplanned and a result of poor gas pressure in the area.

An SGN spokesman said: “We’re currently carrying out repairs to our gas network in Fairfax Crescent, Aylesbury, to resolve issues with poor pressures in the local area.

“As this was unplanned work, we were not able to give advance notice to local residents.