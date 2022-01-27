Furious motorists outraged by 'horrendous' traffic on A41 towards Aylesbury

Furious motorists have taken to social media to express their frustration with roadworks and traffic measures causing severe delays traveling around Aylesbury.

The main source of fury yesterday (January 26), was temporary roadworks set up by Thames Water on the A41 heading into town.

Currently, traffic alerts published on the One Network website, advise that the traffic lights and lane closures are scheduled to last until next Wednesday (February 2).

A41 in Aylesbury

Bucks Council announced 'emergency work' was underway in the area, when confronted by angry drivers questioning why three of four lanes were closed on the A41.

Further traffic controlling measures have been included throughout the A41 which is a key part of Bucks Council's ongoing road improvement scheme.

One motorist on Nextdoor said: "Horrendous traffic from A41 into Aylesbury been queuing for roundabout for half an hour."

Similar posts could be found on other social media sites, Facebook community groups and pages were filled with comments from exasperated motorists.

One poster described the gridlocked traffic situation as "causing chaos", another called the delays a "joke", while on Twitter the queues were referred to as "ridiculous".

Bucks Council has trumpeted its 'Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme' which is funding £100 million of road improvements throughout the county.

One of the longest term projects within the scheme involves improving the A41 between Rabans Lane and Paradise Orchard.

Work isn't scheduled to finish on the well-used road until June 2022.

Currently, as well as excavation work being conducted throughout, a temporary traffic light system is slowing traffic flow on both sides of the road.

Most recently the council announced carriageway widening works was being undertaken on the main road, that task started last Monday (January 17).

A Bucks Council spokesperson said: "This will include excavation of footway, removal of existing kerbs, realignment of kerbs, installation of drainage and other associated works, all under two-way temporary traffic lights. This phase of works is programmed to finish by April."