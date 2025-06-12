Full list of roadworks in and around Aylesbury as HS2 continues bridge construction

The Bucks Herald has put together a detailed list of planned roadworks taking place in and around the Aylesbury area.

This list includes planned works from the council and other motorway works which could lead to delays for motorists.

Bucks Council has flagged two HS2 projects impacting traffic in Wendover that could cause delays. Work is continuing on the Wendover Small Dean Viaduct. The authority has authorised overnight road closures on the A413 London Road to prevent the risk of concrete dripping onto the road, and the lifting of the parapets directly above the A413.

Rocky Lane in Wendover is also scheduled to remain closed until August 18.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

A series of road closures have also been confirmed by National Highways over the next fortnight. Our list also looks at projects that have been logged on One Network’s interactive roadworks map.

Here is the full list for the next fortnight:

-Chapel Road Culvert, Aylesbury (May 30 to July 7)

Ford refurbishment using a road closure on the weekends in operation from Friday 8pm to Monday 6am.

Some of the road closures in Aylesbury planned for the next two weeks

-Bierton Road and Aylesbury Road, Bierton (June 9 to June 19)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

-Elmhurst road, Aylesbury (June 9 to July 19)

Footway Reconstruction using traffic lights in operation between 09:30am and 3:30pm.]

-Dunsmore Road Wendover (June 9 to June 13)

Drainage improvements work using road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (until August 18)

Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.

-A413 London Road, Wendover Construction at the Small Dean Viaduct including, lifting precast concrete segments, pouring the bottom slab of the viaduct and installing the viaduct parapets. Overnight road closures will be in place to prevent the risk of concrete dripping onto the road, and the lifting of the parapets directly above the A413. Overnight road closure (8:30pm – 5:30am): June 25 – June 27.

-Cambridge Place

Closed to vehicles until June 27 for a Bucks Council project.

-Old Risborough Road in Stoke Mandeville

Closed for HS2 works until April 30, 2026.

-Meadoway (near Stone)

Closed for HS2 works until June 30.

-Chapel Road in Ford

Road closure until July 14 for maintenance work led by Bucks Council.

-Albany Place

Road closure planned to start on June 17 between 9:30am and 3:30pm for street works authorised by the council.

-Astrope Lane in Long Marston

Road closure between June 24 and June 26 authorised by Hertfordshire County Council for surfacing works.

-Lower Icknield Way in Buckland

Road closure between June 13 at 10pm until June 14 5am for planned street repairs.

-Aylesbury Road in Waddesdon

Road closure until July, 2027.

-Ox Lane in Padbury

Road closure planned for bridge repair work between 9am on June 23 and 3pm on June 27.

-Radclive Road in Gawcott

Road closure planned on June 17 between 9:30am and 3:30pm

-Mallard Drive in Buckingham

Road closure planned on June 16 at 9:30am until June 17 at 3:30pm

-Lace Lane and Needlepin Way in Buckingham

-Planned closure on June 20 for Anglian Water works

-Shipton Lee near Quainton

Planned closure on June 18 until June 27 at 5:30pm for HS2 works.

-Station Road near Quainton

Planned closure due to HS2 works until July 31

-Winchendon Road near Ashenden

Planned closure due to Thames Water works until 11:59pm on June 12.

Motorways

-M40, from 9pm May 19 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

-M40, from 9pm May 19 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

-A5, from 7am April 7 to 8pm June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Heathencote to Old Stratford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Awg Group Limited.

-A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

-A43, from 8pm January 20 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound, Brackley to Towcester, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

-A43, from 8pm December 6 2024 to 6am July 5 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, carriageway, layby and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

-A43, from 2pm November 18 2024 to 6am March 2 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway, slip roads, and lane closure, plus 24/7 contraflow and layby closures for, junction improvements, diversion routes will use National Highways and local authority network.

-M4, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7 to junction 8/9, Lane closure for technology work.

-M25, from 10pm June 12 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for Urgent Safety fence repairs.

-M25, from 10pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for Urgent Safety fence repairs.

-M40, from 10.15pm June 12 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 8a lane closures, carriageway closure and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority networks.

-M40, from 10.15pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

-M40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

-M40, from 10.15pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance for works.

-A40, from 11pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, junction Denham, Lane closures for maintenance works.

-A404, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4/A34 Handy Cross Roundabout, Roundabout and lane closures for barrier repairs.

-M25, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a lane closure and lane closure on slip road for maintenance works.

-M25, from 10pm June 16 to 5.30am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for Gantry maintenance works.

-A40, from 10pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, junction Denham, Lane closures for maintenance works.

-A3113, from 10.15pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound to M25 clockwise, link road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

-A3113, from 10.15pm June 17 to 7.50am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 / M25 southbound and clockwise, junction 1a to junction 16, lane closure and link road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

-M4, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 7, Lane closure for technology work.

-M40, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

-M25, from 10pm June 18 to 5.30am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for drainage works.

-M40, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

-M25, from 10pm June 19 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 4B, slip road closure for Midas works, diversion via National Highways roads.

-M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, lane closures for maintenance works.

-M4, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 7, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs.

-M40, from 10.15pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

-M25, from 10pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for Urgent Technology works.

-A40, from 11pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 / M40 southbound,, junction 2 to junction 1a lane closures, carriageway closure and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.