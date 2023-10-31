Four Aylesbury routes included in full list of roadworks authorised by Bucks Council this week

The council’s full list does not include work undertaken by utility companies

Four roads in Aylesbury have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of works planned in the county this week.

Buckingham Street will be closed overnight while road surfacing work is ongoing. Work is continuing to upgrade the traffic lights by Stoke Road and Mandeville Road.

A lane closure has been confirmed on Oxford Road to allow for surfacing work, and in Watermead road lining is being completed.

Four Aylesbury roads are receiving upgrades, photo from David Davies PA Images

Bucks Council’s list of roadworks being carried out does not include work overseen by utility companies.

On Dunsham Lane and Hilton Avenue temporary traffic lights are in place to allow work to be carried out by UK Power Networks. Currently the lights are set to be removed from Dunsham Lane on 3 November and Hilton Avenue on 6 November.

The full list of works provided by Bucks Council can be found below:

(As always some works are weather dependent and subject to change at short notice)

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Conventional surfacing works

-Dunton Road, Littlecote (Thursday 19 October to Tuesday 31 October)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30am to 5pm.

-Wexham Street, Stoke Poges - Buckland Gate to Farthing Green Lane (Friday 27 October to Tuesday 31 October)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

-Buckingham Street Aylesbury - Oxford Road to Kingsbury (Monday 31 to Saturday 4 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 11pm to 6am.

-A4 Bath Road, Taplow - Station Road to Hitcham Road (Monday 31 to Saturday 4 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

-Buckingham Road, Addington - Addington Estate junction to Hanover Farm (Friday 3 November to Saturday 4 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

Footways resurfacing works

-Wellesley Avenue, Iver - Richings Way to Bathurst Walk (Monday 2 October to Saturday 18 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi way traffic signals between 8am to 5pm.

-Amersham Road, Chesham Bois - Speed Limit Sign (near Chiltern Road entrance) to The Leys (Monday 30 October to Friday 1 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure between 10am and 3pm.

Drainage works

-Main Street, Gawcott (Monday 23 October to Friday 3 November)

Drainage works using give and take traffic management between 8am and 5pm.

-Kingsmead, Monks Risborough (Monday 30 October to Friday 15 December)

Drainage works using both a road closure and give and take traffic management between 8am and 5pm.

Network improvement works

-A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass - A418 Roundabout to Willowbridge roundabout (Wednesday 25 to Friday 3 November)

Safety barrier repairs using back to back lane closures between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-A422 Brackley Road, Westbury - From 50m West of Playing Fields Road to 50m East of Main Street. (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

Installation of a puffin crossing – Phase 1 works to include drainage, ducting, civils.23.10.23 - 10.11.23: works will be carried out under 4-way lights, 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Aston Clinton bypass from Woodlands roundabout to Tring Hill slip roads (Thursday 2 November to Friday 3 November)

Safety barriers repairs using back to back lane closures between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Highway traffic signals

-BC000 B4443 Black Bridge, Stoke Road/Mandeville Road, Aylesbury (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

Upgrade of the traffic signals using multi-way traffic signals.

-Street lighting - various locations in Marlow (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

As part of a rolling program of works, various streetlight lanterns across Buckinghamshire are being replaced, starting in Marlow upgrading 427 lanterns to LED energy efficient lighting achieving approximately 70% energy saving, whilst providing better quality lighting and leading to reduced future maintenance costs.

Road lining works

-A41 Bicester Road, Waddesdon (Monday 30 October to Friday 3 November)

Road lining refreshing works using multi-way traffic signals Monday to Friday between 9pm to 5am.

-Oxford Road, Aylesbury (Monday 30 October to Wednesday 1 November)

Road lining refreshing works using a lane closure Monday to Friday between 9pm to 5am.

-Watermead Aylesbury (Monday 30 October to Tuesday 31 October)