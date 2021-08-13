Roadworks are planned on Grafton Road, Cherwell Road and Ramworth Way in Aylesbury on Monday (August 16).

Also surfacing work is planned on Cottesloe Road in Aylesbury from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Here is the full list of roadworks planned in Bucks next week, as provided by the council, including further information on the construction planned on Aylesbury routes:

A look at all the roadworks planned in Bucks

(Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.)

Department for Transport Challenge Fund

-A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday August 16 to Sunday September 5)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Micro Surfacing Programme

-Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Monday August 16)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Cherwell Road & Side Roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Monday August 16 to Tuesday August 17)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Cottesloe Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Tuesday August 17 to Wednesday August 18)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Lye Green Road, Chesham - whole length of road (Wednesday August 18 to Friday August 20)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Cherry Tree Road, Beaconsfield - whole length of road (Monday August 16 to Thursday August 19)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Ramworth Way and side roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Monday August 16 to Friday August 27)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme

-Chalfont Road, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday August 16 to Thursday August 19)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

-Bangors Road, Iver Heath – roundabout only (Monday August 16 to Thursday August 19)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Junction Improvement Works

-Crest Road, High Wycombe signalisation