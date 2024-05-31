Four Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of roadworks for next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has included four road improvement projects in Aylesbury in its full list of works starting next week.

Each week the council releases its full list of road improvement projects as part of its commitment to improving paths and routes throughout the county.

Bucks Council’s full list is subject to change at short notice and does not include roadworks overseen by utility companies.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list for the week starting 3 June:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Kings Lane, Kings Ash (Monday 3 June to Thursday 6 June)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 7:30am and 6pm.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Surface Dressing Preparatory Work

-A413 Buckingham Road/ Lillingstone Road, AkeleyInstallation of temporary road studs starting on Tuesday 4 June. It is anticipated these works will take approximately 4 nights to complete. The work will be carried out using a road closure, in operation Tuesday and Wednesday 8pm to 6am. Permanent road studs will be installed once the surface dressing works have been completed in July/August.

Plane and Patch Works

-Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth (Monday 3 June to Wednesday 5 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Sheepridge Lane, Flackwell Heath (Wednesday 5 June to Thursday 6 June)

Plane and patch civil preparation works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Place Farm Way, Monks Risborough (Thursday 6 June to Tuesday 11 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Structures Works

-Berry Hill Footbridge Replacement, Near Mill Lane, Taplow (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 14 June)

Footbridge replacement works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure, as well as localised parking restrictions.

-Marlow Suspension Bridge, High Street, Marlow – (Monday 20 May to Tuesday 4 June)

Bridge survey and investigation works along High Street using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Active Travel Works

-Picasso Place, Aylesbury (Monday 13 May to Friday 7 June)

Raised table and cycleway installation using give and take traffic management. In operation between Monday and Friday 8am and 4:30pm.

-Chelsea Road, Aylesbury (Thursday 30 May – Tuesday 4 June)

Priority work extending existing dropped kerb for cyclists, reconstructing a footway, and changing a gully top frame and cover.

Stubble Hill near Long Leys, Aylesbury (Wednesday 5 June to Wednesday 12 June)

Priority work installing a new dropped kerb for pedestrians.

HS2 Road Safety Fund

-School Hill, Charndon (Tuesday 28 May to Monday 24 June)

Junction widening works at the junction of School Hill with Perry Hill, Charndon. The works will also include installing new signs and road markings, minor drainage works and kerb adjustments. A road closure in operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3pm.

Coring Investigation Works

-Woodley Hill/ Chesham Boat 133 (Monday 3 June to Wednesday 5 June)

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Wednesday 8am and 4pm.

-Orchard Lane, Great Missenden (Monday 3 June to Wednesday 5 June)

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Wednesday 8am and 4pm.

-Bottrells Lane, Chalfont St Giles (Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 6 June)

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Thursday 9am and 3pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)

Traffic calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Safety Maintenance Works HS2 Road Safety Fund

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 20 May to Friday 21 June)

Road safety maintenance works including widening the existing footway, installing new street lighting columns, surface water drainage, installing a puffin crossing, carriageway resurfacing and road markings. These works will be carried out using two-way temporary traffic lights and a 24-hour road closure, which will be in operation from Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May. A nighttime closure will be in operation from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June between 8pm and 6am.

Penn Road Sinkhole

In the past week there has been additional unfortunate conditions at the site, and this has included additional water leaks, which has compromised the site further. Buckinghamshire Council teams are working with Affinity Water and specialist contractors and designers to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The additional water leaks and further compromises have however meant that the works completion date has been delayed.

Traffic management will be on site next week and a further site meeting will be held early next week with the council's specialist geologists and contractors to agree the final next stages to reopen the area fully.

Developer Funded Schemes

-Road works at Oakfield Road/Bellingham Way junction - Stocklake, Aylesbury