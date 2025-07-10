The five cheapest stations revealed. Photo taken by Rengin Akyurt

Five cheapest petrol stations in Aylesbury as RAC issues price hike warning

The RAC has issued a warning to motorists that fuel prices are set to soar this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.