The five cheapest stations revealed. Photo taken by Rengin Akyurt

Five cheapest petrol stations in Aylesbury as RAC issues price hike warning

By James Lowson
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:55 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The RAC has issued a warning to motorists that fuel prices are set to soar this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.

With this in mind, drivers may be tempted to fill up before the costs go up further.

Analysis from RAC Fuel Watch, outlines that the decreasing pump prices of the past three months is due to finish with tensions in the Middle East triggering a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre.

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since the start of last month meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79 (£1.07 more than at the start of the month). The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

Supermarket prices saw below-average increases last month, with petrol up 1.3p from 128.96p to 130.26p, while diesel rose by 1.6p from 135.06p to 136.67p. But it’s once again drivers in Northern Ireland who benefit from the cheapest visits to the forecourt – a litre of unleaded there costs 128p on average, around 6p less than the average across the whole of the UK, with diesel at 134p.

In Aylesbury we have taken a look at the five cheapest stations: (This is based on findings from PetrolPrices.com. All information is accurate as of Wednesday.)

Unleaded petrol at station is 126.9p and diesel at 136.9p.

1. Gulf in Churchway in Haddenham

Unleaded petrol at station is 126.9p and diesel at 136.9p. Photo: Google Street View

The station has unleaded petrol at 126.9p and diesel at 135.9p.

2. Sainsbury's petrol station in Gatehouse

The station has unleaded petrol at 126.9p and diesel at 135.9p. Photo: Google Street View

The station has unleaded petrol at 127.7p and diesel at 134.7p.

3. Harvest Energy on Oxford Road in Stone

The station has unleaded petrol at 127.7p and diesel at 134.7p. Photo: Google Street View

The station has unleaded petrol costing 128.9p and diesel 140.9p

4. BP in Bicester Road

The station has unleaded petrol costing 128.9p and diesel 140.9p Photo: Google Street View

