If you are fed up of getting stuck in traffic on Aylesbury Vale's roads then be prepared with our guide to help you plan ahead.

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Transport for Bucks say some activities are extremely weather dependent and dates are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on availability of materials and effects of Covid-19 on supply chains. No weekend working unless specified.

Bucks roadworks latest

Conventional Resurfacing Works

Orchard Way, Holmer Green (Monday 7 November to Thursday 10 November)

Resurfacing works using road closures between 7:30am and 5pm.

Microsurfacing Ironworks

Wycombe Road, Holmer Green (Monday 7 November to Friday 17 November)

Raising ironworks using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Plane and Patch Works

West Street, Steeple Claydon(Monday 7 November-Tuesday 8 November)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

High Street, Great Missenden (Thursday 10 November to Saturday 12 November)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Footway Improvement Works

Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October-Friday 9 December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Department for Transport Fund Works

Aylesbury Gyratory Refurbishment – From Walton Road to Stoke Road (Monday 10 October-Friday 25 November)

Various civils works, new traffic signals, lining, surfacing, and electrical works using lane closures and multi-way lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9am and 3:30pm.

Drainage Improvement Works

Beacon Road, Ringshall (Monday 31 October-Wednesday 23 November)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm and temporary traffic lights when necessary.

Pednor Road, Chesham – From Church Street to Drydell Lane, Chesham (Monday 31 October to Friday 25 November)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm and temporary traffic lights when necessary.

Network Safety Improvement Works

Desborough Avenue, High Wycombe (Monday 31 October-Friday 11 November)

Roundabout improvement works using 4-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

HS2 Road Safety Fund Works

Bradenham Road, West Wycombe (Thursday 10 November-Friday 11 November)

Road marking and Red surfacing works using 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Community Board

Bar Lane, Longwick (Wednesday 9 November-Thursday 10 November)

Road marking and Red surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A41 Roman Road, Kingswood (Monday 7 November to Tuesday 8 November)

Road marking and Red surfacing works using 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 5am.

Bridge Schemes

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Monday 10 May 2021-Friday 16 December 2022)