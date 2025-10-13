Emergency response in Aylesbury among council's full list of roadworks

Emergency roadworks are being carried out in an Aylesbury neighbourhood, Bucks Council has revealed.

The council has released its full list of planned works for the week starting today and it includes two projects in Aylesbury.

Emergency works are due to finish in Bedgrove today that was launched in response to a water leak. Elsewhere in Aylesbury surfacing works are taking place on Cannock Road on Thursday.

Each week Bucks Council releases the works it is carrying out as part of its ongoing road maintenance project this list does not include works overseen by utility companies such as Thames Water here is the full list for the week starting 13 October:

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Carriageway resurfacing -Whielden Lane, Winchmore Hill (Monday 13 October to Tuesday 21 October) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5pm

Drainage

-The Green, Blackwell Hall Lane, Kiln Lane and outside The Crown Public House – Ley Hill (Monday 15 September to Saturday 8 November) Drainage improvements, the works will be carried out in phases in operation between 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday

Phase 3 Road Closure. Monday 13 October to Saturday 1 November

Phase 4 Carried out under temporary traffic lights. Monday 3 to Saturday 8 November

Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works (Phase 3)

-School Road, Tylers Green (Monday 13 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road marking & studs using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Lower Lodge Lane, Hazlemere (Monday 13 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Syke Ings and Syke Cluan, Iver (Monday 13 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Hill Farm Road, Taplow (Monday 13 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Dukes Wood Drive and Dukes Wood Avenue, Gerrards Cross (Tuesday 14 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Daleside, Gerrards Cross (Tuesday 14 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Stylecroft Road, Valentine Way and The Brow, Chalfont St Giles (Tuesday 14 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Tower Street, High Wycombe (Tuesday 14 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Highwoods Drive, Marlow Bottom (Wednesday 15 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Gibson Road, High Wycombe (Wednesday 15 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Townside, Haddenham (Wednesday 15 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Brook Street and Green End Street, Aston Clinton (Thursday 16 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Cannock Road, Aylesbury (Thursday 16 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

-Sandholme, Steeple Claydon (Thursday 16 October) Carriageway micro-surfacing works phase 3 road markings – mobile works between 7am and 7pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 6 October to Saturday 18 October) Additional footway paving under footway closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Surface Dressing Prep

-West Street, Steeple Claydon (Tuesday 7 October to Tuesday 14 October) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 8:30am and 3pm.

Structures

-Thame Road Culvert – Thame Road, Haddenham (13 October - 16 October) Topographical survey works using two-way lights in operation between 8:30am and 3pm.

-Church Walk, Weston Turville (Mondays 13 October) Site GPR, topographical and tree root mapping surveys using a road closure & access in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes

-School Hill, Charndon (Monday 13 to Friday 17 October) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Surface Dressing (Phase 2)

-North Orbital Road, Denham (Tuesday 14 October – Thursday 16 October) Installation of road markings & studs using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Emergency Works

-Ouse Valley Way, Thornton Emergency road closure due to structural defects at Thornton Middle Culvert; closure in place from 10 October until further notice; diversion routes limited; access-only north and south of structure.

-Wycombe Road, Prestwood Emergency road closure due to gas leak requiring deep excavation by Cadent Gas; closure in place from 10 October with diversion route; end date expected 16 October but may change.

-O/S 22 Bedgrove, Aylesbury Emergency mains clamp required due to water leak in the footway; multi-way temporary signals in place from 10 to 14 October; please allow extra time and consider alternative routes.