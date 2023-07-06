News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

E-bikes now available to rent in Aylesbury and High Wycombe

Bucks Council has agreed a deal with the same company behind the e-scooter roll out
By James Lowson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST

E-bikes are now available to rent and ride in Aylesbury and High Wycombe, Bucks Council has confirmed this morning (6 July).

The local authority states that 25 e-bikes will be available to rent on a pay as you ride basis in the two towns.

Zipp Mobility is providing the vehicles, the same company that provides the e-scooters available to rent in Bucks.

Councillor Steven Broadbent by one of the new e-bikesCouncillor Steven Broadbent by one of the new e-bikes
Councillor Steven Broadbent by one of the new e-bikes
Most Popular

Bucks Council states that the bikes will be available to unlock via the same app as the scooters, but at the time of writing they are not showing on Zipp Mobility’s interactive map.

Customers are charged on a per minute basis, the bikes will be available to pick off and drop off at the same points as the scooters.

Bike and scooter users are shown via the app where they can go, and which areas are 'geo-fenced' for pedestrians only.

Read More
Chiltern Railways opens consultation amidst Government plans for mass ticket off...

The e-bikes provide power assistance to help riders on hills but still require pedalling. They are classified as normal pedal bikes and riders are advised to wear helmets for safety.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “This Zipp e-bike trial provides an exciting new sustainable travel option for residents and visitors in Aylesbury and High Wycombe. The pedal-assist bikes will make cycling more accessible, helping people get around town in an affordable and eco-friendly way.

“The addition of e-bikes to our existing e-scooter offering, means that people now have a choice of which wheels they want to use for commuting or leisure trips.

“We’ll be evaluating the trial scheme in a few months to assess the viability of making e-bike hire a permanent feature in the towns.”

Biker riders must be 16 years of age or older, have a full or provisional driving licence, and have the Zipp Mobility app on their smartphone, the app can be found online here.

Damian Young, Zipp parent company ZEUS CEO, added: “E-bikes are a vital step towards achieving Aylesbury and High Wycombe’s environmental goals and promoting a cleaner, greener future.

"By prioritising safety, fostering collaboration with the local council, and providing sustainable transport solutions, Zipp is reshaping urban mobility and setting a precedent for other cities worldwide. Together, we can create a cleaner, more connected future for all.”

Related topics:AylesburyHigh Wycombe