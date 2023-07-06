E-bikes are now available to rent and ride in Aylesbury and High Wycombe, Bucks Council has confirmed this morning (6 July).

The local authority states that 25 e-bikes will be available to rent on a pay as you ride basis in the two towns.

Zipp Mobility is providing the vehicles, the same company that provides the e-scooters available to rent in Bucks.

Councillor Steven Broadbent by one of the new e-bikes

Bucks Council states that the bikes will be available to unlock via the same app as the scooters, but at the time of writing they are not showing on Zipp Mobility’s interactive map.

Customers are charged on a per minute basis, the bikes will be available to pick off and drop off at the same points as the scooters.

Bike and scooter users are shown via the app where they can go, and which areas are 'geo-fenced' for pedestrians only.

The e-bikes provide power assistance to help riders on hills but still require pedalling. They are classified as normal pedal bikes and riders are advised to wear helmets for safety.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “This Zipp e-bike trial provides an exciting new sustainable travel option for residents and visitors in Aylesbury and High Wycombe. The pedal-assist bikes will make cycling more accessible, helping people get around town in an affordable and eco-friendly way.

“The addition of e-bikes to our existing e-scooter offering, means that people now have a choice of which wheels they want to use for commuting or leisure trips.

“We’ll be evaluating the trial scheme in a few months to assess the viability of making e-bike hire a permanent feature in the towns.”

Biker riders must be 16 years of age or older, have a full or provisional driving licence, and have the Zipp Mobility app on their smartphone, the app can be found online here.

Damian Young, Zipp parent company ZEUS CEO, added: “E-bikes are a vital step towards achieving Aylesbury and High Wycombe’s environmental goals and promoting a cleaner, greener future.