Drivers who ‘fear accidents’ call for speed limit change in Bucks village

Drivers ‘fearing accidents’ in a Buckinghamshire village have asked for the speed limit to be lowered to 40mph.

Sections of the A4128 Valley Road and Cryers Hill Road near Great Kingshill currently have 50mph speed limits.

However, residents believe this should be reduced because the roads lie in a residential area of Hughenden parish where speed limits are mostly 30mph, with some 40mph sections.

A petition to lower the speed limit on Valley Road and Cryers Hill Road from 50mph to 40mph was sent to Buckinghamshire Council in December.

Signed by 185 people, it will be considered by the North West Chilterns Community Board at a meeting on Thursday evening.

Residents say traffic levels in and around Cryers Hill have risen steadily over the last decade and have reported several concerns about road safety.

The petition lists the concerns as: “Their safety when trying to drive onto the road from their property. Some residents who have blind spots caused e.g. by bends in the road, have reported near-misses to the Hughenden Valley Residents Association Road Rep.

“Experiencing fear of accident when they slow down to enter their driveways whilst traffic is racing behind them at speed.”

People living at the hamlet of Church Farm and Hitchenden Farm also have concerns over entering and leaving their properties due to cars zooming along the 50mph section of Valley Road.

Vehicles approaching the roundabout at the bottom of Cryers Hill Road are also put at risk by the existing speed limit, according to the signatories.

This is apparently due to drivers travelling at 50mph slowing down, ‘braking sharply’ and traffic behind getting close to the braking cars in front.

The residents say: “This petition is not about speeding but the appropriateness of the speed limit and the compliance of drivers to it.

“From speed recordings taken ranging from 38mph – 53mph the mean speed is 44mph. The evidence suggests compliance can be achieved.”

The petition also warns about the risk of drivers suddenly slowing down at the top of the hill on entering the 30mph limit near Great Kingshill Church of England Combined School.

The residents say: “There are many children and parents crossing the road at the beginning and end of the school day – they are at risk.”

A separate petition to reduce speeding through the villages of Cryers Hill and Great Kingshill, including near the school, was sent to the council last month and received 403 signatures.

Ahead of Thursday’s board meeting, a council roads officer recommended a speed limit assessment of Cryers Hill Road, subject to funding availability, but would not support this for Valley Road.

The officer said the two roads were noticeably different, the former having around 48 homes with driveways fronting the road, while the latter is ‘rural in nature’ with no buildings directly fronting the road.

A speed limit assessment is an early stage of the process to change a speed limit ahead of the design and consultation phases.