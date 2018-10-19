Driver collides with "electricity pole" in Gibralter near the Bottle and Glass, causing delays

The fire brigade was called to just outside the Bottle and Glass pub in Dinton earlier today, after a car collided with an "electricity pole."

At 2.04pm this afternoon a fire engine was sent out to the collision in Stone, where a driver left the road and hit an elecricity pylon.

The road was closed in the initial aftermath due to "compromised electrical cable".

Luckily, nobody was trapped in the collision.

The electricity board have been called to repair the broken cables.

Transport for Bucks were left in charge as the firebrigade left.

Bucks and MK fire " A car collided and an electricity pole near the bottle and glass, Gibralter on the A418.

" The time of the call was 2.04pm, with two fire engines and an officer dispatched to the scene.

"Nobody was trapped and the police closed the road because of overhead elecrical cable hanging down.

"That was the situation when we left the scene at 2.37pm."

Transport for Bucks were approached for comment.