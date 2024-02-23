Divisive e-scooter trial extended by two years in Aylesbury and other Bucks towns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has announced it will be extending its e-scooter trial in Aylesbury and other Bucks towns.

For another two years residents in Aylesbury, Princes Risborough, and High Wycombe can rent e-scooters. Bucks Council has extended its trial with Zipp Mobility, which now runs until 31 May 2026.

Bucks Council is following national policy with the Department for Transport (DfT) extending the e-scooter trial, postponing a decision on whether the vehicles should be legalised.

Locally, the scheme has proved divisive, some residents have enjoyed having an alternative way to cover medium distances more quickly, without having to use unreliable bus services, or waiting for a taxi.

However, one resident raised concerns over how the scooters are misused, highlighting examples when the vehicles have been dumped, after Zipp was unable to track the vehicles as they were on the brink of running out of battery. She also alleged that anti-social behaviour and minors using the scooters often goes unpunished.

Bucks Council says it works closely with the e-scooter manufacturer and the police to investigate instances such as this.

One e-scooter user had to contact his bank to stop ongoing payments to Zipp. He was unable to end his ride on the company’s application, and forced to abandon the vehicle in order to catch a train. The resident was refunded by the company 24 hours after the incident, and issues regarding the application appear to have become less commons, since newer models have been rolled out in Buckinghamshire.

Bucks Council says the continuation of the e-scooter trial will help to reduce the use of private e-scooters, which are illegal to ride on pavements, roads or public spaces.

Also the authority notes that offering a transport method that is sustainable and low carbon will benefit the environment.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The e-scooter trial has so far proved successful with a high level of usage, particularly among younger users. Continuing the scheme means we will continue to offer a sustainable travel option to the local community, helping to reduce congestion. To date, more than 327,000 trips covering more than 507,000 miles have taken place across the three trial areas. A large proportion of these trips would have been made by car, and so enabling people to use e-scooters means we are also reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.

“The trials to date have, overall, had a strong safety record in Buckinghamshire. This is due to us being able to control the Zipp e-scooters by limiting the areas they can be used in, limiting their speed and ensuring they have enhanced braking systems. Where people misuse the permitted e-scooters then they are either reported to the police or have their account revoked. Extending the e-scooter rental trial will also help to minimise the use of private e-scooters by offering a safer and legal alternative."