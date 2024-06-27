Date confirmed for closure of Aylesbury's bus depot as overcrowding concerns remain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arriva has confirmed the closure of its depot in Aylesbury and when the site will close for good.

When Arriva’s agreement with Bucks Council ends on 27 July it will shutdown its depots in High Wycombe and Aylesbury.

As a result no Arriva services using buses stored in High Wycombe and Aylesbury will continue, meaning its services between Aylesbury and High Wycombe, and its service to Oxford will stop in four Saturdays time.

Redline Buses Ltd says it will continue with its service between Oxford and Aylesbury via Thame, and the service between High Wycombe and Aylesbury it was already running.

Arriva is cancelling the services it runs from its Aylesbury depot next month

Its X20 service will now divert via Haddenham, when previously Red Line offered a quicker alternative to Arriva by skipping the village. Similarly it is running an extra bus between Wycombe and Aylesbury, that will divert to stop in Lacey Green, Naphill and Hughenden Valley.

However, since this announcement in May, Redline Buses has not confirmed how it will cope with the extra demand brought on by Arriva’s move.

Redline uses single decker buses in Aylesbury, and has not revealed whether it will be seeking bigger vehicles to accommodate extra passengers.

Commuters cannot yet access, the new timetables due to be rolled out on 28 July. As things stand, customers are likely to see their travel options half when Arriva’s services disappear in Aylesbury, with Redline adapting an already existing service, rather than providing extra support to those who rely on bus travel.

In High Wycombe, Carousel Buses said it would ‘save’ bus services in the south of Buckinghamshire, by taking over the routes taken by Arriva vehicles. Carousel is also adding a new service between Thame and Oxford. But no travel companies have stepped up to offer similar assurances in Aylesbury.

One concerned passenger on Facebook said that at peak times buses from Redline between Aylesbury and Oxford are often nearly full by the time they reach Thame, without the extra intake from Haddenham.

Others have asked for updates on the new timetable with other questions regarding whether there is scope for Redline Buses to run later.

Redline added today (27 July), that the new timetable for the two services it will be running between Aylesbury and High Wycombe is in its final draft. Its new route will be operating every 30 minutes.

Three Aylesbury parliamentary candidates at next week’s General Election expressed concern when Arriva all but confirmed the closure in May. But since then Conservative candidate, Rob Butler, and Labour’s Laura Kyrke-Smith, welcomed Redline’s announcement, despite passengers’ operational concerns.

Steve Lambert, the Liberal Democrat Candidate hoping to represent Aylesbury in Parliament, blamed the closure on the deregulation of public transport services throughout the UK. He did not comment on Redline’s announcement.

On Tuesday (25 June), a spokesperson for Arriva said: “After taking a difficult decision to consult our colleagues on the proposed closure of our Aylesbury and High Wycombe depots, Arriva will cease to operate those depots from 25 July. We’re grateful for the professionalism and continued dedication of our colleagues during an extremely challenging period.”