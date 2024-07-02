Dangerous bridge which forced horse riders onto Aylesbury Vale roads to be fixed after campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has announced plans to fix a dangerous bridge in Aylesbury Vale after pressure from local equestrian groups.

The authority revealed it would be fixing the footbridge over the Padbury Brook on the Kingsbridge bridleway near Steeple Claydon.

Horse riders relied on the bridge as a safe off-road route around the area, which is home to a number of equestrian businesses.

In December 2023, residents raised alarm over the state of the bridge deeming it unsafe to cross along the bridleway. Wooden planks holding the bridge together have been described as rotten and one has given way, making it awkward for people to get across, let alone much heavier horses.

Horse riders completed a trot through Steeple Claydon yesterday, photo from Clare Johnson of Poppet Photography

With horse riders unable to use the bridge they have had to trot along the roads, both slowing traffic and putting themselves at risk.

Data provided by a campaign group, who called for the immediate repair of the bridge, shows that 3,383 incidents involving horses on roads were recorded in 12 months, leading to 66 horse deaths and three human fatalities.

On Friday (28 June), a Bucks Council spokesperson told the Bucks Herald: “We had to close this bridge as we discovered there was significant decay in the wooden decking, and it had become dangerous to use. Unfortunately, repairs have been delayed as the site became subject to flooding and we’ve had to wait for the land to completely dry out.

“The council’s appointed contractor is due to start work imminently. We thank users of this route for their patience while the bridge has been out of action.”

The bridge has unusable for over half a year

Residents were told by the council in January, that the repair work would be completed in 21 days, and have questioned the authority’s claims that it was unsafe to repair the bridge prior to the summer.

Yesterday (1 July), frustrated horse riders participated in a ride through Steeple Claydon to raise further awareness of their campaign to get the bridge opened.

A spokesperson said: “We apologize if we held anyone up on their daily journey during our group hack, but we had no other options. It is one bridge, on a council-maintained bridleway, which we can no longer cross, forcing us to take this action.”

Grendon Underwood Councillor Frank Mahon helped organise the marshalled trot through the village.

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate the respect we were shown by motorists today and thank Frank Mahon for helping us to highlight our cause. We just wish that it didn’t have to come to this type of action before the council is prepared to listen and act.”

Many equestrian businesses operate in the area and their clients were forced to use the increasingly dangerous roads.

One rider also noted that Buckinghamshire roads have further deteriorated in recent years due to the increase in traffic brought on by major railway operations in the area.

