Council warns of several half term roadworks projects disrupting Aylesbury traffic

Bucks Council is warning motorists traffic delays are likely traveling around, plus in and out of Aylesbury next week, due to roadworks.

Ahead of half term next week, the council is flagging several projects in Aylesbury and on popular routes to and from the town.

Bucks Council typically plans road improvement works for school breaks when less cars are expected to be on the roads.

However, the council is warning that more disruption than usual is expected on Aylesbury’s already packed roads. This is due to other emergency works the authority has greenlighted within the area.

Bucks Council is advising motorists to check its website for details of which roadworks projects are going ahead. Drivers are also advised to check One.Network’s roadworks tracking service and use satnavs for live updates on delays.

Bucks Council strongly advises drivers to check their journeys ahead of time and has said some of the works planned for this week are unavoidable.

On London Road in Aston Clinton (Tompkins Close to Dennis Close) between 7am and 7pm from Monday multi-way signals will be used.

Starting from 7pm tomorrow, Lower Road (B4443) at the Lower Road roundabout will be closed until Friday. Ambulances and pedestrians will still be able to pass through, but the area will be otherwise closed off.

From October 31, the Risborough Road A4010 will not connect vehicular traffic with the centre of Stoke Mandeville, whilst further works on the SEALR project is carried out. This means there will be a road closure on the A4010 requiring vehicles travelling northbound towards Stoke Mandeville to follow a diversion from the Terrick junction via Nash Lee Road (B4009) and Wendover Road (A413) to enter Stoke Mandeville from Station Road (A4010), the council advises.

Ellen Road in Aylesbury will be closed from Saturday until next Thursday with further highway improvement works affecting travel until November 15.

Further roadworks have been listed by the council impacting travel in Wing, Waddesdon, Weston Turville, and Wendover. Bucks Council is also advising that the opening of the SEALR will bring changes to bus routes and lead to the closure of parts of the Stoke Mandeville road network next month.

Bucks Council also highlighted that ageing pipes and water networks are leading to maintenance companies needing to make more fixes on the county’s roads. The county is also addressing pressure to deliver high broadband speeds which require new cables to be laid, requiring more potential closes throughout the county. The council says this makes co-ordinating roadworks schedules more challenging.

"These companies have a legal right to work on the roads to access their equipment and provide new services to residents and businesses,” a spokesperson added.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Buckinghamshire Council schedules planned roadworks throughout the year to ensure the least possible amount of disruption to motorists at any one time. Like many local authorities, we also use the school half-term holidays, when there is usually less traffic on the roads and therefore less disruption to road users, to schedule roadworks.