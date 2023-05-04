Council uses emergency powers to command road repairs on busy Aylesbury route

Bucks Council has announced emergency road repairs on a busy Aylesbury route.

In an attempt to eradicate the raft of potholes throughout the county, the local authority is using emergency powers to fast-track work on certain roads.

Among the first roads to benefit from this measure is A413 Wendover Road in Aylesbury by the junction with Wendover Way.

Emergency works begins today

Starting today (4 May), over four night time shifts, but not including the upcoming bank holiday, temporary surface repairs will take place. A new binder course will be laid on the A road.

Next Tuesday (9 May) A355, Beaconsfield Road in Farnham Common will undergo emergency repairs. From 12m south of Ingleglen for a distance of 61m, and 25m into Templewood Lane, carriageway resurfacing will be carried out. It is expected to take one night.

A spokesman for the council claimed winter weather is responsible for the raft of potholes in the county and the decaying state of many roads.

Typically the council aims to give advance notice before authorising disruptive repair work, but states this is not possible currently, as improving the roads is its “most important issue”.

People living and working closest to areas signposted for emergency repairs will be informed via letter drops.

If this is not possible, the council is vowing to ensure that any inconvenience or disruption is minimal.

Also, the local authority has announced further plans to improve road quality throughout the county. Ten teams will be carrying out patching and pothole repairs, a further three jet patching crews and gully cleansing, street lighting repair groups have been commissioned by the council.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, said: "Sometimes, we may not be able to give as much advance notice as we'd like for emergency road repairs. However, getting the repairs done as quickly as possible is our top priority right now.