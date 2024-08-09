Council releases list of latest closures set to disrupt Buckinghamshire roads this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major works to Buckinghamshire roads are set to disrupt journeys this month.

This summer sees the start of a full range of capital improvement works, with over 320 schemes to be delivered.

They include full resurfacing schemes, extensive plane and patch, as well as permanent fixes on bigger road defects.

The works are part of Buckinghamshire Council’s rolling £110m investment in roads across the county over four years.

Work is taking place at the following locations:

Current/ongoing closures

Five Points Roundabout (Wood Lane) (Monday July 15 to Friday October 11)

Drainage Improvement works using a 24/7 road closure on Wood Lane, later to be replaced by a lane closure and contraflow on the A412.

A355 Amersham Road, Beaconsfield ( Wednesday July 17 – Friday August 17)

Footway improvement works: Works to be undertaken using two-way traffic lights and day time closures on Ledborough lane and Longbottom Lane in place 8am - 6pm.

Ellen Road, Aylesbury (Monday July 22 to Friday August 30)Footway improvement works using phased footway closures and stop and go traffic management in place 8am to 6pm.

Berkhampstead Road, Chesham (Thursday July 25 to Monday August 12)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

B4032 High Street Stewkley (Monday July 29 to Monday August 12)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday July 29 to Friday December 6)

Traffic Calming works using a Road Closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The works will be carried out in the follow phases:

The Middleway 29/07/24 to 13/08/2024 (Rutland Avenue to Rowliff Road)

Rutland Avenue 14/08/2024 to 30/08/2024 (Laburnum Rd to Rutland Avenue)

Rutland Avenue 02/09/2024 to 18/09/2024 (Copyground Lane to Booker Lane)

Spearing Road 19/09/2024 to 18/10/2024 (Cross Road to Rutland Avenue)

Rutland Avenue 21/10/2024 to 25/10/2024 (Outside Mosque)

Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

Spearing Road 04/12/2024

Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

B488 Upper Icknield Way and Tring Road (Tuesday July 30 to Thursday August 15) Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 07:30am.

A355 Amersham to Beaconsfield (Friday August 2 to Friday August 16)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

Camborne Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 5 to Saturday August 24)Carriageway resurfacing and road safety improvement works using multi-way lights,24/7 and a road closure from 9 – 11 August and 19 – 24 August in operation 8pm to 6am.

Hedgerley Lane & Lakes Lane, Beaconsfield (Monday August 5 to Monday August 12)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Upcoming works

Ashotts Lane, Chartridge (Monday August 12 to Thursday August 15)Drainage Improvement works using multi-way traffic signals between 8am to 5pm.

Oval Way, Chalfont St. Peters (Tuesday August 13 to Friday August 16)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Oxford Road, Gerrards Cross (Wednesday August 14 to Wednesday August 21)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am.

B4443 Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville (Wednesday August 14 to Monday September 2)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

According to the council, road worker abuse has increased this year and drivers are asked to respect the workforce while they make improvements to Buckinghamshire’s highways.