Council releases full list of upcoming roadworks as long-term project continues to halt Aylesbury traffic

Bucks Council has released its full list of upcoming road improvement projects taking place across the county next week.

This latest list comes as traffic continues to crawl and be congested in Aylesbury due to a long-term gas mains project.

SGN is undertaking a number of jobs on and around New Street. Since October the gas distribution company has been using lane closures and temporary traffic lights on the route by Aylesbury town centre.

Adjoining main roads remain busier as a result of the project with traffic instructors having to change assessment routes to avoid learners being stuck in traffic, according to a source.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

SGN told The Bucks Herald last month that the lane closures were set to remain in place until 2 December. A further project carried out by the company will start after Christmas, with New Street set to close in early January.

Each week the council releases a list of the roadworks being carried out as part of its major road improvement scheme. This does not include work undertaken by utility companies such as SGN, but does include a section showing work authorised by HS2 Ltd.

Here is the full list for the week starting:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

Lots of road improvement work is planned

-Hawkswood Lane, Gerrards Cross (Friday 15 November to Thursday 21 November)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Plane and Patch Surfacing Works -Studham Lane, Dagnall (Monday 18 November to Friday 22 November)

Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure in operation from 8:30am to 5pm.

-Roughwood Lane, Chalfont St Giles (Monday 18 November to Saturday 23 November)

Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure in operation from 8pm to 6am.

-Brackley Road, Hazlemere (Monday 18 November to Wednesday 20 November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Orchard Close, Hughenden Valley (Wednesday 20 November to Friday 22 November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Footway Resurfacing Works

-High Street South Stewkley (Monday 18 November to Friday 10 January)

Footway resurfacing works using Multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Springfield Remote Footway, Padbury (Monday 18 November to Friday 22 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure in operation – 8am to 5pm.

-Chiltern Court, Winslow (Monday 18 November to Friday 29 November)

Footway resurfacing works using Multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation – 8am to 5pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April)

Public realm improvement works including tactile paving, carriageway widening and improvement with kerb realignment, drainage improvement works, landscaping improvement works, installation of street furniture, cycle stands and litter bins, installation of lighting columns, and installation of new CCTV column using a 24hr road closure and footway closure including weekends the works will be carried out in following phases:

Carriageway Phase A - Eden Entrance to Queens Square (Kerb Works & Carriageway works) Mon 28/10/24 Sat 14/12/24

24hr Road Closure from 7am 02/12/2024 to 11:59pm 09/12/2024

Carriageway Phase B - Travelodge to Queens Square (Carriageway works) Mon 10/03/25 Mon 17/03/25

24hr Road Closure from 7am 10/03/2025 to 11:59pm 17/03/2025

Carriageway Phase C- Church Street to Queens Square (Carriageway works) Mon 24/03/25 Mon 10/04/25

24hr Road Closure from 7am 24/03/2025 to 11:59pm 31/03/2025

Paving Phase A - Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Mon 06/01/25 to Sun 26/01/25

Paving Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 27/01/25 to Sat 15/02/25

Paving Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 10/02/25 to Fri 28/02/25

Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December)

Traffic calming works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The remaining works will be carried out in the follow phases:

Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

Spearing Road 04/12/2024

Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road) Coring Investigation Works

-Perry Lane, Bledlow (Monday 18 November to Wednesday 20 November)

Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

-Abbey Barn Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 19 November to Thursday 21 November)

Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Dropmore Road, Burnham (Wednesday 20 November to Friday 22 November)

Coring Investigation Works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-St Johns Road / Kingswood Road, Tylers Green (Wednesday 20 November)

Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

-Beaufort Close / Gardens, Marlow (Thursday 21 November)

Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

-Riverpark Drive, Marlow (Thursday 21 November)

Coring Investigation Works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

-Harwood Road, Marlow (Thursday 21 November)

Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

-Chapel Hill, Speen (Thursday 21 November to Friday 22 November)

Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm

-Memorial Road, Hampden Row (Friday 22 November)

Coring investigation works using road closure traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

-Lane End Road, High Wycombe (Monday 18 November to Tuesday 19 November)

Coring investigation works using road closure traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm

Failed Road Reconstruction Works

-Hawkswood Lane, Gerrards Cross (Monday 18 November to Thursday 21 November)

Failed road reconstruction works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Road Safety Improvement Works

-High Street & Deanway, Chalfont St Giles (Monday 4 November to Monday 18 November)

Upgrade of 2 existing zebra crossings to raised table zebra crossing using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 2:30pm

-B4009 Tring Hill, Aston Clinton (Wednesday 20 November to Friday 22 November)

Road safety fence works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm

Street lighting

Countywide lamppost stump replacements – removal of old stumps and installation of new lighting columns (Monday 21 October to Friday 29 November)

Amersham, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Dagnall, Denham, Farnham Royal, Flackwell Heath, George Green, Gerrards Cross, Great Kimble, Haddenham, Hazlemere, High Wycombe, Iver, Little Chalfont, Loudwater, Marlow, Marsworth, Radclive, Rowsham, Stewkley, Stokenchurch, Tingewick, Weston Turville, Wexham, Whaddon, Winslow. Traffic management will vary.

Drainage Works

-North Farm Lane, Grendon Underwood (Monday 18 November to Friday 6 December)

Drainage works to alleviate issues with carriageway flooding using a road closure in operation 24/7. Our working hours are 8am to 5pm

Capital Lining Works

-B488 Upper Icknield Way & Tring Road (Monday 18 November) Capital lining works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Missenden Rd, Ellesborough (Monday 18 November to Tuesday 19 November) Capital lining works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

Aylesbury Town Centre parking

Due to building works in the town centre, a limited number of car parking spaces in the Exchange Car Park and Waterside North Car Parks are currently unavailable.

There still remains ample space in both locations to park and if they are busy, alternative parking is available close by in the Upper Hundreds and Walton Street car parks.

HS2 Construction Works

Overnight road closures on A413, London Road, Wendover (Small Dean) in November. Road will be closed for a total of 7 nights in November for construction of the final pier in preparation of the Small Dean viaduct launch in early 2025.

Overnight road closures are planned for the following dates between the hours of 8:30pm – 5:30am:

Tuesday 19 November to Thursday 21 November