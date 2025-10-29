Council confirms plans for new bus routes from Aylesbury but warns of rising costs

Rising costs and a drop in passenger numbers have been named by Buckinghamshire Council as key challenges facing the county’s bus services.

The council warned that long-term funding uncertainty and the need to maintain service quality were among the challenges for the lifeline service.

In a report to councillors, officers said the network remains vital for keeping people across Bucks moving, linking villages with towns, cutting car use and supporting greener travel.

As the Local Transport Authority, Buckinghamshire Council has a legal duty to ensure appropriate public transport where commercial operators do not provide it.

Arriva has reduced its services in Aylesbury

It does this through its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and an Enhanced Partnership that works with local operators.

The report highlighted the success of the BSIP, which has already delivered several service improvements across Buckinghamshire.

These include new routes between Hazlemere, Tylers Green, Penn and Beaconsfield, a reintroduced direct link between Amersham and Uxbridge, and an expanded evening and Sunday network in Aylesbury and Wendover.

Services between Beaconsfield, Loudwater and High Wycombe now run every ten minutes, while several Aylesbury town routes have also seen increased frequency.

Progress has also been made under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS), which allows eligible older and disabled residents to travel for free on local bus services.

Passenger numbers have now reached 77 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, up from 63 per cent last year, representing a 16 per cent rise since 2022.

The council is promoting the scheme more widely and improving the application process, particularly for younger disabled residents and their carers, to make it easier for them to benefit.

Looking ahead, the council said work is continuing on future BSIP enhancements, including new tenders for key routes such as Aylesbury to Waddesdon and Steeple Claydon, and Aylesbury to Long Crendon, Brill and Oakley.

The authority is also delivering its current BSIP-funded projects while awaiting confirmation of longer-term government funding to support future investment in the network.

The council’s Capital Delivery Plan sets out a £4.2 million investment to upgrade bus infrastructure across Buckinghamshire.

Funded through the government’s BSIP grant, the work aims to make bus travel more accessible and reliable through improved stops, shelters and passenger information.

It will also expand capacity at busy locations and add real-time displays and motion-activated lighting to improve safety and convenience.