Bucks Council is planning to construct a new zebra crossing near to a recently opened activity park within Aylesbury.

The authority is pushing forward with plans to build a new shared use parallel and raised table crossing, using a zebra style, on Turnfurlong Lane next to the junction with Camborne Avenue.

A consultation has opened asking for residents’ feedback on these plans alongside proposals involving upgrades for walking, cycling and wheeling within the Bedgrove Park area. It would also link the cycle route to the recently opened BMX Pump Track in Bedgrove, as well as Amber Way Gemstone route towards the town centre, and the open spaces in Bedgrove Park.

Feedback on the proposals can be submitted to the council until September 19 and these can be submitted via email here or via the Your Voice Bucks website.

A spokesperson for the council’s highways team revealed that the aim of the project is to make cycling safer and more accessible through the Bedgrove area.

It is also designed to connect the soon-to-be-built Hampden Fields project with other parts of Aylesbury such as Turnfurlong.

Other aspects of the project that have been disclosed by the council include:

-Plans to upgrade the existing Puffin crossing to a Toucan system that could be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

-Alterations to the existing Turnfurlong Lane/Camborne Avenue junction kerb line to help slow traffic on approach to the new raised table.

-Installation of a new pathway along the east and west side of Bedgrove Park.

-Conversion of paths into ‘shared use’ routes that can be used by cyclists.

-Installation of wider footbridges over the Bedgrove brook through the Spinney.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Highways said: “Whilst we aim to minimise our impacts on the environment when we come to build the scheme, there will be localised removal of vegetation and small trees to facilitate construction works of the improved path.

“Additionally, where identified by our arboricultural (tree) officers, we will also remove damaged and/or diseased trees immediately adjacent to the path to improve the local environment and accessibility.”

The new paths would be up to three metres wide, and the council says, they would have a smooth surface and supported by features such as wayfinding signs, wider footbridges and resting points.