Council addresses ‘unacceptable’ special education transport issues which left families stranded in Aylesbury

Bucks Council says it is dealing with ongoing issues with its special needs education transport system which led to some children being kept at home in Aylesbury.

Aylesbury MP, Laura Kyrke-Smith, said numerous parents in her constituency contacted her when schools re-started on Monday to raise concerns with changes to the council’s transport service.

One parent told The Bucks Herald a special needs child was left in Oxford after no taxi was arranged to collect them after school.

Bucks Council switched the transport company that runs its collection and drop off service for SEND (special education needs and disabilities) children. This led to a new taxi firm being deployed to pick up students who receive transport assistance from the council.

However, the new company has been criticised for not making sufficient arrangements ahead of its first day on Monday.

Jenna Fenton, whose son uses the service, told The Bucks Herald that normally the child would meet the taxi driver and an assistant who will assist the students prior to the first collection date. But she had to chase the taxi company to find out what Monday’s arrangement would be.

Due to her son’s rare health condition he also needs to be accompanied by someone who is EpiPen-trained to ensure he gets to and from school safely. This arrangement had not been made on Monday and she kept her son at home.

Jenna said: “It all comes down to money instead of the care of vulnerable children. We all know [the council] is penny-pinching to try and save money.”

The mum-of-two went on to outline how previously her son was being supported by a company with specialist, adapted vehicles, that had great experience in providing transport services to people with disabilities.

Bucks Council has said the transport changes are only affecting ‘a small number of children. Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Earlier this week Buckinghamshire Council was made aware of a localised issue with one home to school transport provider which affected a small number of children in the Aylesbury area. The matter was dealt with as a priority and our team worked as quickly as possible to set up new arrangements for the families affected. Once again, we would like to sincerely apologise for the frustration and disruption this caused some families and children.

“Separately we are working with a very small number of families following planned contract changes and are communicating directly with those families. We would ask that anyone who has any concerns about their transport arrangements to please get in touch with our client transport team.”

However, Jenna claimed the statement was misleading and that based on conversations she had with 10 parents since Monday, it was likely that as many as 50 children had been impacted.

On social media Aylesbury MP, Ms Kyrke-Smith, said: “The anxiety and the stress this has caused for them and their children, and the disruption to their children's education, is completely unacceptable.”

In an open letter sent to Councillor Broom on Tuesday, she called for the council to explain the steps it has made to address the issues and asked whether the authority would open a review to avoid a repeat situation.