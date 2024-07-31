Companies taking over bus services in Aylesbury and High Wycombe release new timetables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The companies taking over the bus services dropped by Arriva in Aylesbury and High Wycombe have confirmed their new timetables.

Redline Buses and Carousel Buses have released their new bus schedules, which came into effect on Monday (29 July).

Redline Buses has amended its former schedule and adopted new routes to provide additional services between Aylesbury and High Wycombe. Also the company has amended its services between Aylesbury and Oxford, to accommodate more passengers, and serve communities that would otherwise be left out.

Earlier this summer Arriva announced plans to close both its Aylesbury and High Wycombe depots. The international transport company said both were loss making sites, despite recent attempts to alter the services to better cater for customers.

Carousel Buses is taking over Arriva services in South Buckinghamshire

Arriva closed both depots on Saturday (27 July), and now only services that can be run from its Hemel Hempstead or Milton Keynes depots still cover Aylesbury.

On Sunday, Redline released its new schedule, which can be accessed here as a PDF. Carousel Buses also released its new schedule online, the transport company has taken on 14 routes in south Buckinghamshire that were previously completed by Arriva.

Ahead of major changes to public transport services Councillor Steve Broadbent confirmed Redline Buses bought an additional fleet of six new single-decker and 10 double-decker buses to meet the expected extra demand on its services.

Redline Buses was previously providing a service between High Wycombe and Aylesbury, also between Oxford and Aylesbury, but has created a new route to accommodate villages it previously did not visit between the two Bucks towns. It has also started diverting some of its buses that go between Oxford and Aylesbury to serve Haddenham commuters.

Carousel Buses confirmed it has spent £2.5m in preparation of the major expansion of its bus services in Buckinghamshire. This included purchasing 35 new buses, recruiting new drivers and running training sessions.

Luke Marion, managing director of Carousel Buses, said: “It’s fantastic to see the new services go live, ensuring South Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas continue to have the public transport network people need to get around sustainably.

“We’ve worked hard and quickly following the sad news of Arriva’s depot closures to reassure people and undertake the extensive investment and operational preparations required to deliver the services.

“This has included the creation of a large number of new jobs and a major investment in our fleet and depot to provide better vehicles and increased services for our customers. I hope people feel reassured that we are committed to making the new network a success and they support it on-going.

“Our thanks go to Buckinghamshire Council and all key stakeholders for supporting us as we worked towards a positive outcome. All the new services are detailed on our website and I’d encourage people to take a look for more information.”

Redline Buses also held weekly meetings with the council’s transport team in preparation for the giant alteration of its services.