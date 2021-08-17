Collision on A41 into Aylesbury causes 'heavy' delays
The emergency services are on the scene.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:02 am
One vehicle has crashed on the A41 in Aston Clinton heading into Aylesbury causing traffic delays this morning (August 17).
Thames Valley Police confirms that no one has been left injured as a result of this crash, although the vehicle is significantly damaged.
The collision has however caused delays and a heavy build up of traffic on the roads.
Police officers and the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service remain on the scene.
The last update came from the police roughly an hour ago, when traffic was still moving slowly into Aylesbury.