One vehicle has crashed on the A41 in Aston Clinton heading into Aylesbury causing traffic delays this morning (August 17).

Thames Valley Police confirms that no one has been left injured as a result of this crash, although the vehicle is significantly damaged.

The collision has however caused delays and a heavy build up of traffic on the roads.

Thames Valley Police are on the scene

Police officers and the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service remain on the scene.