Chiltern Railways warns customers of 'significant impact' due to strikes which will also affect travel to FA Cup final

Chiltern Railways has warned customers of 'significant impact' due to strikes which will also affect travel to the FA Cup final.

Chiltern Railways operates the Aylesbury to Marylebone route as well as the Aylesbury to Marylebone via High Wycombe service, which also stops at Wembley.

The train operator says there will be a significant impact on its services due to upcoming strike action by ASLEF and the RMT – with no Chiltern Railways services at all on some dates.

Chiltern Railways

On May 31 and June 3, no trains will run on any Chiltern route due to strike action by ASLEF. This means that Wembley Stadium station will not be served on the day of the FA Cup Final (June 3). Customers seeking to travel to the FA Cup Final should use London Underground services to get to Wembley Stadium.

A limited service will be in place on June 1 due to industrial action (overtime ban) by ASLEF. There will be no service north of Birmingham Moor Street, or at South Ruislip, Northolt Park, Sudbury Hill Harrow, Sudbury & Harrow Road and Kings Sutton stations.

Service frequency will be reduced on some routes, and services on all routes will finish earlier than usual. Customers are advised to expect busier journeys and check journeys in full before travelling.

On June 2, a very limited service will be in operation due to strike action by the RMT. There will be no service north of Banbury. Services that are running will start later and finish earlier than usual. Chiltern Railways is advising customers to only travel if absolutely essential on this day.

Journey planners for June 1 and June 2 are not currently correct, but industry systems are expected to be updated by Saturday 27 May. Customers should check after this date to confirm their intended service is still running, and continue to check before they travel on the Chiltern Railways website (www.chilternrailways.co.uk) or app.

More information, exact service levels and FAQs can be found on the website.

Service summary

May 31 & June 3 (ASLEF Strikes)

No Chiltern Railways services on any route.

Wembley Stadium station will not be served on the day of the FA Cup Final (3 June).

June 1 (ASLEF Overtime Ban)

Very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Birmingham Moor Street/Oxford/Aylesbury/Aylesbury Vale Parkway – expect busier trains.

Shuttle service between Leamington Spa and stations to Stratford-upon-Avon until approximately 19:00.

No service north of Birmingham Moor Street.

No service at South Ruislip, Northolt Park, Sudbury Hill Harrow, Sudbury & Harrow Road and Kings Sutton stations.

June 2 (RMT Strike)

No service north of Banbury.