Chiltern Railways confirms amended timetable for Christmas and New Year including Aylesbury closures

Chiltern Railways has announced its timetable changes for the next fortnight as it prepares for the Christmas break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new schedule has been released by the train service, which runs transport from Aylesbury into London, that starts on Saturday (21 December).

Passengers are advised to check their journeys and allow extra time ahead of travelling this festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiltern Railways cautions that it expects its trains to be busy and that it will be finishing its services earlier than usual.

A Chiltern Railways train at London Marylebone station

A new timetable will come into effect on Saturday and last until the end of New Year’s Day.

The train company has provided the following information on its upcoming schedule:

Saturday 21 December and Sunday 22 December

The railway is closed between Great Missenden and Aylesbury Vale Parkway all day due to engineering works. No Chiltern Railways train services will operate between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham). Rail replacement buses will operate between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, connecting with London Underground Metropolitan line services between Amersham and Baker Street.

Monday 23 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services will finish earlier than usual, Chiltern Railways has confirmed its last journeys are as follows:

Northbound:

-20.02 Marylebone - Birmingham Moor Street

-20.06 Marylebone - Oxford

-20.30 Marylebone - Banbury

-20.57 Marylebone - Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham)

-21.10 Marylebone - Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)

Southbound:

-20.10 Aylesbury Vale Parkway - Marylebone (via Amersham)

-20.11 Birmingham Snow Hill - Marylebone

-20.24 Aylesbury - Marylebone (via High Wycombe)

-20.45 Oxford - Marylebone

Wednesday 25 December - Christmas Day

No trains.

Thursday 26 December - Boxing Day

Two trains an hour will be in operation between 8am and 9pm on Boxing Day, calling at London Marylebone, Wembley Stadium, Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield, High Wycombe, Princes Risborough, Haddenham & Thame Parkway, Bicester Village and Oxford Parkway.

Friday 27 December

Services between London Marylebone and Oxford are expected to be very busy due to no main line trains running to or from London Paddington on other route.

Friday 27 December – Sunday 29 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The railway is closed between Great Missenden and Aylesbury all day due to engineering works. No Chiltern Railways train services will operate between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham). Rail replacement buses will operate between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, connecting with London Underground Metropolitan line services to / from Baker Street at Amersham.

Monday 30 December

An amended weekday timetable will be in operation.

Southbound trains from Aylesbury Vale Parkway and stations to Chorleywood are due to depart three minutes earlier.

Tuesday 31 December - New Year's Eve

Southbound trains from Aylesbury Vale Parkway and stations to Chorleywood are due to depart three minutes earlier.

These additional late night trains will be running:

-00:30 London Marylebone - High Wycombe

-00:40 London Marylebone - Aylesbury (via Amersham)

-00:45 London Marylebone - Oxford

-00:50 London Marylebone - Banbury

-01:10 London Marylebone - Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)

-01:40 London Marylebone - Aylesbury (via Amersham)

-01:45 London Marylebone - Oxford

-01:50 London Marylebone - Banbury

-02:00 London Marylebone - Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)

Wednesday 1 January 2025 - New Year's Day

An amended Sunday-style timetable will be in operation all day, with a slightly later than usual start of service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The railway is closed between Amersham and Aylesbury all day due to engineering works. Rail replacement buses will operate between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, connecting with London Underground Metropolitan Line services to/from Baker Street at Amersham.

Normal service is due to resume on 2 January.