Chaos on Aylesbury's roads as multiple works gridlock town just as schools reopen

Roadworks in Aylesbury has disrupted traffic across the centre of town just as children are returning to school.

Many Aylesbury schools reopened on Monday (6 September), yet this week Aylesbury is littered with traffic controlling measures.

A diversion route has slowed traffic on Bicester Road, as Bucks Council has authorised 'emergency works' on Gatehouse Road.

A snapshot of the roadworks surrounding Aylesbury courtesy of one.network

The roadworks are linked to the ongoing project readying a new Sainsbury's mega store by Gatehouse Road.

The reasoning behind the diversion given by the council reads as follows. It says: "New foul sewer connection from new Sainsbury's Store onto existing foul sewer on Bicester Road + new pedestrian tiger crossing. Depth of excavation Circa 3.5m requires full road closure for H & S reasons. Unable to open & close in one operation as existing service is in the centre of the road."

One Twitter user criticised this diversion saying, "How long is this work going on for? Isn’t it work evolved from new Sainsbury’s so why could it not have been done during holidays.Took 45 [minutes] from [Bierton] road to Gatehouse on Monday nothing indicating road closure only at roundabout junction."

Another Twitter user described the latest works as 'mind-boggling' once again referencing the start of a new school year.

The council has not responded to multiple requests to comment on the roadworks causing delays around town, at a time when the volume of traffic is increasing.

Further delays have been caused on Buckingham Road where one lane has been closed during the week.

An Arriva Buses spokesperson apologised for the delays to the bus timetable which the official advised was due to school traffic yesterday (8 September).

Thames Water has closed a further Central Aylesbury road due to 'essential maintenance'.

The highway on Castle Street is closed while sewer cleaning is completed in the area.

Other traffic slowing measures remain active in town which are linked to the pandemic.