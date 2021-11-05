Call for bollards on two busy Aylesbury town centre streets to stop illegal parking on pavements

Bucks Council has been urged to consider installing bollards in Aylesbury High Street and Cambridge Street after nightly incidents of people parking on paths.

Images shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) appear to show a high number of different cars straddling pavements in both areas, in some cases leaving a narrow gap to pass.

Many also appear parked next to double yellow lines.

Aylesbury High Street

The resident, who declined to be named, said scenes like this happen “pretty much every evening and weekend” at the park end of the high street – and “fairly often” on Cambridge Street and in the town centre.

They said Aylesbury Town Council should also help to address the matter.

“Busy night on the pavement – all on double yellows,” they recorded October 30.

“I think Bucks Council need to liaise with World Bollard Association to sort this disgusting mess out.”

Cambridge Street

“This is the bottom part of Aylesbury High Street next to the park, pretty much every evening and weekend,” they told the LDRS.

“Cambridge Street crops up fairly often, along with other bits around the town centre.”

The person also claimed “some shop owners do issue threats” when they take pictures.

It is not known what number are private or business vehicles.

Peter Martin, Buckinghamshire Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Transport said: “The council actively patrols parking restrictions across the county to promote safety and deter obstructions.

"Where abuse is taking place, requests for enforcement action can be made via our ‘contact us’ form.

"We ask that as much information as possible is provided including the days and times abuse is taking place.

“We thank residents for highlighting issues that arise.