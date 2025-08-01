Bucks Council has announced plans to close a busy road in Aylesbury so work can continue on a major link road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As work continues on the next phase of the South East Link Road project the council is closing Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville, overnight.

Lower Road will be closed from 7pm to 6am on Monday until the following Monday. This is to enable the final surface course and white lining to be completed, the authority revealed. Bucks Council adds that pavements will remain open during this time period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks for the upcoming week. Bucks Council’s list does not include work authorised by utility companies and some projects are subject to change at short notice.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Here is the full list for the week starting 4 August:

Footways Reconstruction

-Walton Road, Aylesbury (Monday 4 August to Saturday 30 August) Footways reconstruction works using a lane closure and multiple lights in operation between 7am to 7pm with weekend working.

Carriageway Reconstruction Works

Lots of road improvement work is planned

-North End Road, Steeple Claydon (Monday 4 August to Friday 8 August) Carriageway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 5pm.

Conventional

-Cressex Road, High Wycombe (Monday 28 July to Monday 11 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8:30pm to 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Station Road, Loudwater (Wednesday 6 August to Tuesday 12 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm to 6am.

Structures

-Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians, operation between 9am to 3:30pm.

Surface Dressing

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then a further road closure will be required to re-install the road markings and studs. These works will take place over a 2-3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week:

-Chapel Lane/Akeley Road, Akeley & Lilling, Akeley & Lillingstone Lovell (Monday 4 August) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-North Orbital Road, Denham, (Tuesday 5 August to Wednesday 6 August) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm to 7am.

-Surface Dressing Road Marking & Stud Works (Phase 2)

-Seymour Court Road, Marlow, Marlow Phase 2 (Monday 4 August to Tuesday 5 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Perry Lane, Bledlow, Ridgeway West (Wednesday 6 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Kimblewick Road, Little Mead & Kimblewick, Little Meadle & Kimblewick (Thursday 7 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hedsor Lane, Hedsor (Wednesday 6 August to Friday 8 August) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8am to 5pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide Structural & Electrical Testing (Tuesday 27 May to Friday 8 August)

Community Art Project

The Cambridge Street underpass in Aylesbury will be closed from Monday 28 July until Friday 22 August to facilitate a community-led mural project.