Busy road into Aylesbury set to be closed due to HS2 works this summer

A busy road into Aylesbury will be closed later this month as part of the HS2 project.

HS2’s main contractor has confirmed plans to shut the A418 Oxford Road during July, August, October, and potentially November.

EKFB, a joint engineering company constructed the high speed rail service has announced plans to close the road between Stone and Aylesbury.

Here are the dates the route will be shut:

A map of the upcoming road closure area

Friday 12 July 8:30pm – Monday 15 July 5:30am

• Friday 26 July 8:30pm – Sunday 28 July 6pm

• Friday 9 August 8:30pm – Monday 12 August 5:30am

(Contingency weekend)

A look at the closed area

• Friday 16 August 8:30pm – Monday 2 September 5:30am (2

week closure)

• Friday 18 October 8:30pm – Monday 21 October 5:30am

(Contingency weekend)

• Friday 25 October 8:30pm – Monday 4 November 5:30am (1

week closure)

• Friday 15 November 8:30pm – Monday 18 November 5:30am

(Contingency weekend)

EKFB says that some works dates may be subject to change. The group is planning to close the road throughout the summer to complete new road alignment work.

Once the work is completed the new road will be reopened in full capacity to the public in November. Engineering staff have been given permission by Bucks Council to work for 24 hours a day during the periods when the road is closed.

EKFB concedes that the closure will cause delays to public transport services between Thame and Aylesbury. There is also concern that other Red Group buses that operate out of the depot in Dinton could be delayed due to the closure.

Residents are advised to check Bucks Council’s website for more details on the disruptions expected to bus services.

EKFB says that motorists will still have access to Hartwell House and other businesses, along the A418 via signposted alternative routes.

A map has been provided on HS2’s alerts webpage showing which parts of the roads will be closed off to the public. It shows that diversions for vehicles starts by Sedrup Lane and Meadoway.