Aylesbury motorists are fearing traffic chaos as a key road into the town closes for two weeks for the HS2 project.

Starting this evening (16 August) at 8:30pm the A418 Oxford Road will be shut until Monday 2 September at 5am.

This closure means the route into Aylesbury from Stone will be closed between Coldharbour Way and The Bugle Horn.

A map has been provided on HS2’s alerts webpage showing which parts of the roads will be closed off to the public. It outlines that diversions for vehicles starts by Sedrup Lane and Meadoway.

A map of the closure provided on behalf of HS2

Businesses in Stone are urging customers not to forget about them on social media as they expect a decline in footfall over the fortnight.

Redline Buses is changing its timetables for its X20 and 110 services, with vehicles now going via Princes Risborough after they pass the Aylesbury College stop.

During the period the buses will still stop at Haddenham after taking an extreme diversion.

A shuttle bus service has also been arranged connecting Stone, Haddenham, and Thame, which will link with the normal X20 buses.

Diversions are in place

The 110 service will divert via Bicester Road and Upper Winchendon and will run with delays to the service. All stops between Aylesbury and Cuddington will be missed, Redline buses confirmed on Facebook.

Thames Valley Police has warned motorists to plan their journeys before setting off with diversion routes set to be far busier. A spokesperson for the force said: “We’ll also be using these routes so please watch your speed and treat other road users with courtesy.”

Earlier this summer Bucks Council warned residents that a series of roadworks had been authorised to take place during the school break, as this is a period when roads tend to be quieter.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The truth is, utilities firms are dealing with aging pipes and networks that needs repairs and upgrades. At the same time, demand for higher broadband speeds mean lots of new cable is being laid. The council itself is also investing £110 million in the county’s roads, in a major programme of repairs and improvements works.

Another look at the map

“All of this means more works on the network, and that’s in addition to the major disruption being caused by HS2 and East West Rail – we do not give approval for HS2 works as they have powers to carry out works as needed.”

This is the third time has HS2 has closed the A418 this summer, the route was closed over two weekends last month. HS2 plans to close the road again from the 18 October till 21 October, and for the week between 25 October and 4 November, plus between 15-18 November if necessary.

EKFB, the engineering group carrying out work on behalf of HS2 Ltd while the road is closed, says that motorists will still have access to Hartwell House and other businesses, along the A418 via signposted alternative routes.

Also the group confirmed that pedestrians will have access to pathways via the footway on the verge.

EKFB is completing multiple works during the two-week closure, including what it describes as a utility protection installation.