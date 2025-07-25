Busy Aylesbury route to close for community project as long-term roadworks scheme continues

Another one of Aylesbury's underpasses is getting a makeover

Bucks Council has announced the closure of a walking route to allow a community project to take place over the summer.

The Cambridge Street underpass is due for a makeover with a new mural due to be sprayed on the through route.

Last year a similar project was completed at the underpass by the Q&D building in Aylesbury. For this year’s project children and young adults were invited to help design the new artwork. The renovated underpass has created an Aylesbury monopoly board showcasing the town’s neighbourhoods.

The cycle bridge on Oxford Road is also being repaired, Bucks Council says the project which started on 30 June is due for completion on 22 August.

Aylesbury's very own version of monopoly

Bucks Council advises that its weekly travel schedule is subject to change at short notice and certain projects are weather-dependent.

The council’s list does not include emergency works set up by utility firms.

Here is the full list of projects for the week starting 28 July:

Conventional

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Wednesday 16 July to Wednesday 30 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm to 6am.

-Chapel Lane, Akeley (Friday 25 July to Monday 28 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 5pm.

-Cressex Road, High Wycombe (Monday 28 July to Monday 11 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8:30pm to 6am.

Ivinghoe Freight Zone Phase 3

-B488 Westfield Rd RBT, Pitstone (Near Folly Farm) (Monday 28 July) Replacement of signs and signposts using multi-way traffic lights in operation between 9am to 3:30pm.

Carriageway Resurfacing Works

-The Parkway & Longstone Road, Iver Heath (Friday 11 July to Tuesday 29 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Herbert Road & Plantation Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 15 July to Thursday 31 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Structures

-Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians, operation between 9am to 3:30pm.

Surface Dressing

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then a further road closure will be required to re-install the road markings and studs. These works will take place over a 2-3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week:

-Main Road North, Dagnall (Tuesday 29 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Hogshaw Road, North Marston (Tuesday 29 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 7pm.

-Leighton Road, Wingrave (Wednesday 30 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Stewkley Road, Cublington (Wednesday 30 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Winslow Road, Swanbourne (Thursday 31 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Heet Road & Piddington Road, Marsh Gibbon (Thursday 31 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Stratford Road & Main Street, Nash (Friday 1 August) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Surface Dressing Road Marking & Stud Works (Phase 2)

-Dorney Hill & Collingswood Road, Farnham Common Phase 2 (Wednesday 30 to Thursday 31 July) Carriageway surface dressing road marking & stud works using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

-Dropmore Road, Burnham Phase 2 (Friday 1 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

-Kiln Lane & Widmoor, Hedsor Phase 2 (Sunday 3 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes

-Windsor Hill, Wooburn Green (Monday 28 July to Friday 1 August) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 7am to 7pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide Structural & Electrical Testing (Tuesday 27 May to Thursday 31 July)

-Countywide Stump replacements (Monday 28 July to Friday 15 August)

Community Art Project

The Cambridge Street underpass in Aylesbury will be closed from Monday 28 July until Friday 22 August to facilitate a community-led mural project.